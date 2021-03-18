Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of March 14

South Pasadena: 1,286; Alhambra: 6,713; Altadena: 3,234; Arcadia: 2,624; Glendale: 19,268; Monrovia: 3,100; San Gabriel: 3,164

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,018

Total deaths in Pasadena: 327

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,209,632

Total deaths in LA County: 22,446

• Los Angeles County continues to have a decline in new cases and hospitalizations; the county reported 793 new cases and 42 deaths for a total of 1,209,632 cases and 22,446 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalized patients in the county decreased from 979 to 951 on March 12 with 281 in the ICU, the lowest level since before the winter upsurge. The Pasadena Public Health Department also announced March 12 that vaccine eligibility has been expanded to people with severe health conditions. People with severe health conditions will be asked for proof of their medical condition and name. Currently, more than 38,000 Pasadenans have received at least one dose of the vaccine while over 22,000 have received both doses.

• As new COVID-19 infection rates remain in the single digits, Pasadena moved into the Red Tier restrictions on March 14. City officials confirmed the shift after the state met the threshold of administering 2 million vaccines in low-income communities throughout California. On March 12, local restaurants were allowed to welcome indoor customers, and movie theaters and fitness centers will be open at a limited capacity. Retail stores, shopping malls and personal care businesses were allowed to increase their indoor capacity to 50% as well. Restaurant servers are required to wear a mask and face shield, but with the new rules, the county strongly recommends employees upgrade to higher-grade N95 or KN95 masks, or double-masking and a face shield. Health officials also recommend restaurant employees be vaccinated as food service workers are eligible for receiving doses.

• Pasadena recently closed a COVID-19 vaccination center after hundreds of noneligible individuals made appointments for shots. Out of 1,500 shots meant for people, 65 and older or essential workers, 900 were claimed by people who did not qualify. The majority of the appointments were made by people working in media and in Hollywood. The Pasadena Public Health Department previously tried improving its screening by calling every person on the appointment list who put a home address outside of the boundaries: many are restaurant and grocery store workers who commute to the city for work. This time, the city rescheduled the clinic rather than to verify eligibility for those 900 people who made an appointment. The cancellation was difficult news for senior citizens who struggled to get appointments for the vaccine. Registration in Pasadena has been typically done using CalVax; however, the website does not allow health departments to limit registration based on people who live or work in the city. This means people who are not eligible for the vaccine can still fill out the registration and secure an appointment.

Information compiled by Doyoon Kim.