Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of December 15

South Pasadena: 556; Alhambra: 2661; Altadena: 1374; Arcadia: 1087; Glendale: 7970; Monrovia: 1409; San Gabriel: 1314

Total Confirmed Cases in Pasadena: 4,822

Total Deaths in Pasadena: 139

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 532,730

Total Deaths in LA County: 8,345

• The COVID-19 vaccine is here. As the nation tops 300,000 deaths, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center became the first American to be vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Friday marking what many experts claim is ‘the beginning of the end of the pandemic’. The first in line to receive the vaccine are frontline healthcare workers. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first person to receive the vaccine in the state was Helen Cordova, an ICU nurse at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. The vaccine comes at a pivotal point in the fight against COVID-19 as Southern California cases continue to surge. “Hope is here,” said Newsom. “As our first doses of vaccine arrive, the promise of ending the pandemic is on the horizon.”

• The novel coronavirus has brought Southern California to its knees with ICU capacity plummeting. Los Angeles County has only 100 ICU beds left for 10 million people. Currently, LA County has 4,203 people hospitalized with officials predicting the number could rise to 5,000 by the weekend. According to the Los Angles Times, there were 935 people occupying the ICU beds in LA County more than quadruple the number from Nov. 1. The rest of the region has faired poorly with Ventura County sitting at 1% capacity and Riverside County in worse shape with 0%. Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital is having the same trouble with 22 of their 30 ICU beds occupied. According to Pasadena Now, the hospital could treat an additional 80-86 ICU patients if the hospital was not facing a staff shortage. “We are managing but just barely,” said Dr. Kimberly Shriner an infectious disease expert at Huntington Hospital.

• Pasadena’s drop in new cases may be a result of a glitch in the state data deporting system. According to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian, a change in the state-run system may have caused the artificially low numbers of new cases. The system is expected to recover on Tuesday accounting for the disparity. In total, Huntington Hospital reported 120 patients being treated for COVID-19 with 22 of its 30 available ICU beds occupied.

-— Information Complied by Matthew Rodriguez