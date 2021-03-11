Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of March 8

South Pasadena: 1,272; Alhambra: 6,683; Altadena: 3,194; Arcadia: 2,608; Glendale: 19,019; Monrovia: 3,094; San Gabriel: 3,147;

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 10,983

Total deaths in Pasadena: 320

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,203,152

Total deaths in LA County: 22,039

• Pasadena’s coronavirus case rate has plateaued after weeks of steady decline. On March 8, Pasadena reported 102 cases in one week and six deaths. Even as the case rate plateaus, the death rate has dropped dramatically to pre-surge levels, with no infections or deaths reported on Sunday. Amid this news, the CDC also announced that vaccinated Americans may begin to gather in small groups indoors without masks. In Pasadena, over 54,000 doses have been administered to Pasadena residents with nearly 34,000 of them vaccinated with at least one dose.

• Huntington Hospital will resume elective surgeries and continue to transition facilities to pre-pandemic functions. As of March 7, the hospital reported 35 COVID-19 patients with six in the ICU. This is a stark difference from during the winter surge when the hospital was overcapacity, with over 100 COVID-19 patients consistently. However, as cases continue to decline hospital spokesperson Dorey Huston, urged residents to follow guidelines to avoid another surge.

• Under a new state health order, the Rose Bowl announced that the in-person attendance will return to the iconic stadium in April. The first event will be the Rose Bowl Flea Market on April 11. The first major sporting event will come on Aug. 28 when UCLA will host the University of Hawaii. The health order only allows 100 local residents in the purple tier to attend outdoor sports and live performances. As regions drop in tiers, the restrictions become more relaxed with counties in the red tier allowed to have 20% more people in the stands. Los Angeles County is in the purple tier or the most widespread tier.

Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez