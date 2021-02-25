Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Feb. 22

South Pasadena: 1,249; Alhambra: 6,568; Altadena: 3,101; Arcadia: 2,555; Glendale: 18,256; Monrovia: 3,044; San Gabriel: 3,079;

Total confirmed cases in

Pasadena: 10,772

Total deaths in Pasadena: 305

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,180,485

Total deaths in LA County: 19,885

• Feb. 18, Pasadena passed the grim milestone of 300 COVID-19 related deaths. However, the city’s infection rate continues to decline. On Feb. 21, Pasadena Public Health Department reported a seven-day average case rate of 17, a stark decline compared to 198.1 at the peak of the surge in January. The death rate has also declined with the city reporting five deaths last week compared to 20 to 39 deaths every week for a month.

• Hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have steadily declined since the peak of the surge. In January, hospitals in the county were overcrowded with patients with over 8,000 hospitalized people. Huntington Hospital has also seen a decline in COVID-19 patients. As of Feb. 21, the hospital reported 65 COVID-19 patients, 13 of whom were in the ICU. That is a 66% drop from Jan. 17, when the hospital was overcapacity with 192 patients admitted, 44 of whom were in the ICU.

• Last week, the Pasadena Health Department announced that schools meeting the COVID-19 requirements could reopen campuses and in-person learning for students TK-6. Because Pasadena has recorded a daily COVID-19 case rate below 25 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days, schools were allowed to reopen per the new guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health. While the threshold has been achieved, the school district must still meet with the teachers union, United Teachers of Pasadena, to negotiate a safe reopening plan.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez