Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Monday, June 1

Pasadena: 928; South Pasadena: 127; Alhambra: 215; Altadena: 155; Arcadia: 87; Glendale: 980; Monrovia: 162; San Gabriel: 139;

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 54,996

Total Deaths: 2,362

On May 27 Pasadena’s Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh issued an official city order allowing in-store retail sales and in-person religious services to resume. Goh’s order did not include hair and nail salons and barbershops.

On May 26 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint an inspector general to oversee skilled nursing facilities.