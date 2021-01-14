Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Sunday, Jan. 10

South Pasadena: 963; Alhambra: 4,924; Unincorporated – Altadena: 2,391; Arcadia: 1,921; Glendale: 13,208; Monrovia: 2,263; San Gabriel: 2,248.

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 8,397

Total deaths in Pasadena: 175

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 920,177

Total deaths in LA County: 12,250

Los Angeles County officials are expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases from the winter holidays. Although daily hospital admissions have started to level off, patient discharges are not happening fast enough, and the number of patients in hospitals continue to rise. Pasadena reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Jan. 10. Huntington Hospital has also reported a rise in patients with 196 COVID-19 patients including 36 in the intensive care unit. Southern California continues to have no availability in ICUs.

With rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Pasadena, the city’s public health department is shifting its efforts from contact tracing to vaccine deployment. Rather than concentrating on how someone may have contracted the virus, the city is now focusing on vaccine distribution where in addition to the 3,000 doses given to clinicians and staff members, more than 800 were distributed to pharmacies and urgent care clinics. All vaccine distributors will now report back to the state’s immunization registry to track who needs a second dose of the vaccination. Although California faced difficulty with the first round of vaccine distribution when doses were being distributed to healthcare workers before Christmas, the system is now running smoothly without complications.

New guidelines have been released by state officials, in hopes of accelerating COVID-19 administration. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently revealed that out of 1.3 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna received by the state, only a third of them had been administered. Lower-priority groups are now eligible to be inoculated if demand among higher-priority groups decrease or if vaccine doses are about to expire. These revised guidelines expand distribution to all three tiers of Phase 1A allowing health care workers in clinics, pharmacies, optometry, school health centers to receive the vaccine. Public health officials are expecting distribution in the Phase 1A group to be completed by the end of the month. Distribution will then be moving on to the Phase 1B which includes workers in education, food, childcare, who are considered high risk of exposure and everyone who is aged 75 years or older.

-— Information compiled by Doyoon Kim