Pasadena Humane calls for donations to help them

By Jana J. Monji

Twelve cats were found in a woman’s rental unit Jan. 19 after she died of coronavirus.

The animals were well fed and friendly, but in poor health. Some of the hoarded cats will require surgery, so Pasadena Humane is actively seeking donations. A few cats were missing patches of fur as a result of fleas.

“All of them had pretty severe upper respiratory infections, which is common when a number of cats are living in a confined space,” said Jack Hagerman, Pasadena Humane’s vice president of community engagement.

“A number had varying degrees of bad ear infections. One of them had an ear infection that was so bad, it was affecting its balance.”

Others had significant eye infections and possible entropion eyelids, which is a congenital deformation, that will require a costly procedure. Entropic eyelids are turned inward so the eyelashes and skin rub against the eyeballs, causing irritation.

Hagerman estimates that will cost Pasadena Humane between $1,200 to $2,500 per cat. Until the eye infections heal, Pasadena Humane doesn’t know how many of the cats will require the surgery.

At least two of the cats are pregnant. Pasadena Humane was already expecting kittens because every spring brings a deluge of unwanted kittens.

Many of the hoarded cats have gone to experienced foster homes that can administer prescribed treatments.

“Sometimes well-intentioned people can become animal hoarders,” Hagerman said.

“Animal hoarding cases usually start with the individual having best intentions, but don’t have the wherewithal to manage their population when it gets out of hand,” he added.

Psychologists have identified red flags, but animal hoarders are often, “people who have really big hearts.” One telltale sign of hoarding is the smell.

Already under financial stress due to the pandemic, Pasadena Humane needs funds to cover the cost of this neglected dozen. To make donations, call 626-792-7151 or visit pasadenahumane.org.