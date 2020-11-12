Programs such as Great Plates cost the city $466K a month

By Matthew Rodriguez

On Monday, while acknowledging the high costs, Pasadena City Council voted to combat the food insecurity affecting residents by extending the funding of food banks and the Great Plates program.

“We need to ensure that people have the food that they need,’’ Mayor-Elect Victor Gordo said about the Great Plates program. “We need to start thinking through how some of these restaurants begin their own transition so that they’re not reliant on city dollars that the city may need.’’

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), food insecurity is expected to steadily increase for households across the nation. In order to help residents, the city council unanimously extended the funding of the food banks and the Great Plates Delivered program which cost will the city an estimated $2 million.

The food banks are the cheaper of the two programs with the city appropriating $206,200 to pay for the food pantries and meal programs until January 31. Great Plates would cost the city about $430,000 to pay for October to November and would cost the city about $466,000 monthly until February 7. According to the city, the program has already cost the city over $2.2 million.

The city may be reimbursed for these costs through FEMA, however, the timeline for reimbursement is undetermined.

Councilmembers were concerned about the immense cost of the Great Plates program which has been active since May and affects a relatively small amount of people. Twenty-one local restaurants prepare and deliver three meals a day to 235 seniors.

“I think this was a very innovative idea to try and support restaurants and at the same time seniors who need food,” said Councilwoman Margaret McAustin. “But the cost of $466,000 a month is just enormous.”

The city hopes to have other options available by February 7 when the funding expires. One option suggested was to begin the transition after the city receives $1.22 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in mid-January.

Los Angeles County runs a similar program, but city officials raised concerns about the loss of income for the 21 Pasadena restaurants.

“We don’t know how long the waitlist is,” said Brenda E. Harvey-Williams, director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. She submitted the report.

“We don’t know if (Pasadena restaurants) would ever get utilized by the county under the current configuration.”

If the city decides to halt the funding after February 7 and LA County does not utilize the Pasadena restaurants, the transition would risk the jobs of over 100 rehired employees and may close the three restaurants that recently reopened.

Councilman Andy Wilson expressed his concerns about retracting this “lifeline for many of these restaurants” citing that while it only feeds 235 people it allows restaurants to stay open through the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I do think this is a very expensive program when you look at it from a feeding perspective, but I think that’s not the goal of this program,” he said. n