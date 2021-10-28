By Pasadena Weekly Staff

For the monthly Cosmic Cocktail Hour at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Zoom, Dr. Tom Holoien will present a multimedia production that explains how and why the formation and evolution of black holes are crucial for astrophysicists and astronomers to understand the development of stars and the formation of galaxies.

Black holes are the densest and darkest objects in the universe with gravity so strong that not even light can escape them. At the end of each star’s lifespan the energy that holds its core together has the potential for collapsing in on itself, producing a brilliant explosion.

All of the material that remains falls into a resulting black hole and then to an infinitely small point. Large black holes can have tens to millions of times the mass of our Earth’s sun trapped in a point smaller than the tip of a pin.

Holoien is a NASA Hubble Fellowship Program Einstein fellow at Carnegie Observatories in Pasadena. He completed his PhD in astronomy in 2017 at Ohio State University and is a core member of the All-Sky Automated Survey for SuperNovae, a working map of the entire sky.

The discoveries of ASAS-SN have included, in 2015, the most powerful supernova event ever encountered, ASASSN-15lh, which is within a faint galaxy in the southern constellation Indus.

The cost of Cosmic Cocktail Hour is $7 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on events, clubs and lectures, then online events or call 626-795-4331. Everyone who registers will receive an email link to access the Zoom event.