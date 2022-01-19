By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Dr. Ethan Nadler will discuss the history of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies via Zoom during the Carnegie Observatories Cosmic Cocktail Hour presented by the Pasadena Senior Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

He will share information on ultra-faint dwarf galaxies and how they provide tests of dark matter particle properties. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with viewers.

Illusive ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are dominated by the darkest matter and are the least luminous and least chemically evolved galaxies. Astronomers and astrophysicists perceive them as the best candidate fossils from the universe’s early stages. Reticulum II, for example, is a tiny, ultra-faint galaxy discovered in 2015 on the outskirts of the Milky Way by astronomers who used the Dark Energy Survey’s panoramic survey telescope.

Dark matter cannot be seen directly because its particles do not absorb, reflect or emit light. The only way we know dark matter exists at all is the effect it has on objects astronomers can observe directly.

Nadler is a postdoctoral fellow at the Carnegie Observatories Theoretical Astrophysics Center in Pasadena.

He researches near-field cosmology — the detailed study of the formation and evolution of nearby galaxies, including the Milky Way in which we live — as well as dark matter, the invisible material that makes up most of the universe.

He is a member of the international Dark Energy Science Collaboration, which makes high-accuracy measurements of fundamental cosmological parameters using data from the Legacy Survey of Space and Time. He received his Ph.D. in physics from Stanford University.

The cost of the monthly Cosmic Cocktail Hour is $7 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $10 for nonmembers 50 and older.

To register, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org

In addition to online classes, onsite events and other activities, members and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center are encouraged to visit the website regularly for a monthly magazine, COVID-19 updates specifically for older adults and more.

The center, at 85 E. Holly St., is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 60 years.