Editor:

Higher prices are the result of corporate greed and their decision to take advantage of their power in an uncompetitive market while workers, farmers, ranchers and our economy suffer.

Twenty million Americans lost their job in the pandemic, and roughly 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by more than $1 trillion. Total American billionaire wealth stands at $4.6 trillion.

Just how much of a ride are the American people supposed to take when two-thirds of publicly traded companies show larger profit margins compared to 2019. In fact, Wall Street Journal reports over 100 companies saw profit over 50% compared to 2019. “Billionaires have seen their wealth go up by $1.8 trillion,” President Biden said, referring to a report from Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies. “It’s simply not fair.” And Joe Manchin votes “no” to child credits.

Americans, Biden’s Build Back Better bill lowers out of pocket costs for all Americans for child and senior care, housing, college, health care and prescription drugs, and the wealthy are against it.

Richard French