By Ellen Snortland

Pasadena Weekly Columnist

Going through our late friend’s mountains of material items inspired us to begin a preemptive unburdening of our own. We drafted our dear friend, Matina, to help us move our own mountains. “What’s this?” my husband asks. “They are Oaxacan topless mermaid Last Supper figurines, obviously,” I say, suppressing a tiny eye roll. “Notice that Jesus is serving watermelon and agua fresca for communion. He’s a topless mermaid, too, except he has a crown.” Duh. I peruse the house with the eyes of a minimalist. Ouch. There’s so much stuff that it hurts. I have the interior decorating touch of Martha Stewart on peyote.

I am a bonafide collector. I have Mexican folk art throughout the joint and feminist memorabilia from floor to ceiling. I have books that threaten to eat us alive. And clothing! I have my mother’s confirmation dress from 1928, her mother-of-the-bride dress from 1959, and her Grange square-dancing dresses with rick-rack decoration. I still have the sweaters she knitted for me and others. I can’t let go of the things she made. I derive joy from holding something that spent so much time on her lap as I contemplate the hours and hours it took for her to create them.

Often, couples have one of each: a neat freak and a not-so-neat freak. Ken and I are both collectors and not-so-neat freaks. We also married in our mid-to-late 50s, by which time we had both established what we collect. I moved Ken into my house, as he couldn’t confront the task of packing and unpacking his home. The experience was like fitting the ugly stepsisters’ size 11 feet into size 5 slippers. It hurt! But I managed to do it and won my prince… and all his stuff.

After our friends’ passing and the arrival of 2022 — or, as one of All Saints Rector Mike Kinman’s kids called it, “2020: Season 3” — I declared an “un-stuffing” project. I am confronting every microbe of resistance I have to letting go of “stuff.” Mental mind traps like…

• Guilt from wasted money.

• If I don’t save this, it’ll be lost to posterity.

• Sentimental feelings and memories I attach to objects.

• As soon as I let go of it, I will need it (absolutely true!).

These thoughts have their roots in my Depression-era mother. She kept even the smallest of items, like margarine tubs for leftovers, prescription vials and rubber bands. She always bought three of everything so that we — her three daughters — wouldn’t be jealous. My dad? His philosophy was, “Throw it out; we can always buy another one.”

I have none of my dad in me when it comes to possessions, and a lot of my mom, except for the cleaning and organizing that she excelled at. I have a phobia regarding housekeeping, because my mother spent her life perfecting the squeaky-clean home. I swore I would never spend my life cleaning, or even a minuscule portion of it. I became a topic of gossip with my sisters and mom, and maybe even my grandmother, when I hired a housekeeper in my mid-20s. They thought, “Who does she think she is — better than the women who cleaned their own homes?!” No! I was contributing to the economy, darn it.

Part of the armchair psychology behind my comfy-womfy attachment to clutter was my discovery at 8 that I could maintain privacy with it. My mother was an inveterate snoop. However, I discovered that her hatred of clutter was so enmeshed and powerful that she would avoid my chaotic room. Snooping foiled!

I was also raised to be an executive’s wife. However, my generation was on the cusp of women being hungry to be both the executive and a wife. As a result, I have one foot firmly planted in getting a Ph.D. in gracious homemaking, the other in doing everything that I saw boys and men being groomed for. The result is that I am very proud of my ability to set a gorgeous table, cook a gourmet meal, and flower arrange. Which circles back to more stuff!

My kitchen and dining room paraphernalia includes a plethora of dishware and silverware; I have a fashion and style for almost any occasion. I have linens and crystal. I have fine Bavarian china with 24-carat gold trim from the late 19th century. I have a complete set of Homer Laughlin Mexicana-themed stenciled dinnerware; cowboy pottery dinnerware; place settings for 24 of cranberry glass; 16 place settings for a Bastile Day fete. I have my mom’s sterling, her silverplate, Ken’s aunt’s sterling, cowboy-themed flatware… you get the drift. The problem is the stuff in our home has literally drifted into our daily enjoyment of life.

Both Ken and I are putting on our big kids’ underpants and coaching ourselves into letting go… letting go… letting go… and we haven’t even dared to go into the garage or basement yet. So, if you haven’t heard from me in a week, please send someone — we are buried in here somewhere!

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.