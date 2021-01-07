Breast cancer specialist to discuss patient-focused care

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Dr. Marie E. Nelson will talk about “One in Eight? Will You Be the One” to the USC Trojan Affiliates at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.

The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.

Nelson is the assistant professor of clinical surgery at USC Keck School of Medicine. After earning her undergraduate degree from Carleton College, Nelson completed her master’s and medical degrees at the University of South Dakota.

She did her residency training in general surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and completed her fellowship training in breast surgical oncology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Her clinical focus and expertise are in benign and malignant breast disease.

Nelson is experienced with advanced breast surgical techniques and seeks in her practice to combine the best evidence-based methods with patient-focused care.

Nelson’s research interests include the diagnostic role of breast imaging techniques and the complex nature of decision-making in breast cancer care.

She has always had a compelling desire to help people. As a young child, she was in and out of the hospital with asthma attacks. During these stints, she gained respect for the competence and compassion of the doctors who cared for her. She finds it a great privilege to be practicing surgery at a time in which breast cancer, in most cases, is a curable disease and she can bring resolution for so many of her patients.

The USC Trojan Affiliates is a women’s organization in the San Gabriel Valley that supports the University of Southern California.

If a community member is interested in speaking at an upcoming Trojan Affiliates meeting, contact Program Chairwoman Jacqueline Goodman at jtgoodman@aol.com.

Second-year Trojan Affiliates President Robin Phillips of Altadena looks forward to welcoming prospective members to the Zoom meeting.

For reservations, contact Trojan Affiliates Reservations Chairwoman Sarah Sismondo by Monday, Jan. 11, at sisarah@verizon.net or 626-303-7284. n