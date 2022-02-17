By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

From performing in theaters across Brooklyn to comedy festivals on Broadway, the high-octane New York City dance battle game show “Dancify That” has traveled across the country to perform at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale on Friday, Feb. 25.

The show will combine classically trained professional dancers with sketch comedians and theatrical clowns to create improvisational dances and compete in three rounds, with each round challenging the performers to make choreography inspired by a different aspect of neon.

“There’s a lot of joy in the format,” “Dancify That” founder Billy Schultz said. “It’s joyful in the way it engages the dancers’ creativity and in the audience’s engagement with the dance itself. It’s a celebration of movement and a celebration of life.”

In the first round of the competition, dancers will interpret one of the vintage signs in MONA’s collection in a supercharged game of charades, where the audience will have an opportunity to guess which piece corresponds with the dance teams’ choreography. In the second round, dancers will animate one of the contemporary neon works in MONA’s collection, informed by audience-generated criteria. In the final round, the remaining dancers will do their best to convey the science behind neon art through movement.

“I’m excited by the physical engagement with ideas,” Schultz said. “If you have dancers translating a piece of art into movement, you’re going to learn a little bit about the dancers because of the creative choices they make, but you’re also going to learn about the art, its history, and the process of what went into making the art depending on what the dancers choose to put into the choreography.”

After steadily losing interest in the competitive nature of the sports he played growing up, Schultz found himself swept into the world of the dance and performance during his time living with circus performers in his mid to late 20s. He joined dance workshops that gave him a physical outlet free of stress and allowed him to collaborate with others, then began teaching theater and designing workshops to help children, primarily young boys, become more comfortable expressing themselves through dance.

Schultz used spontaneous and engaging prompts to encourage creativity among his students, then started to use the same format with professional dancers in short online videos. He would feed the dancers source material as inspiration for movement and give them three minutes to choreograph a piece around the material. It was this collision of dance and wit that inspired Schultz to create “Dancify That.”

“When you translate something into movement in the human body, there is this ephemeral, exciting engagement with what you’re looking at,” Schultz described. “There’s something so basic about it that’s beautiful to watch. To see people coming up with ideas and sharing them with their body is a really generous thing. It requires a lot of vulnerability, and there’s also great entertainment once you slap some music on it, some lights, and you put it in front of people. For me, there’s an aspirational quality to seeing a performance like that.”

By blending contemporary dance with comedy and playful competition, “Dancify That” has entertained a range of audiences across New York City, from the Brooklyn Academy of Music to the Peoples Improv Theater. This will be the group’s first performance on the West Coast, where they will be joined by NYC dancer Ze Motion and Kyle Royce Haines, also known as DJ TheCainMarko.

“The Museum of Neon Art has been dedicated to celebrating the art and craft of neon for over 40 years, and ‘Dancify That’ is all about celebration,” MONA Director of Education Ben Weber said. “Bodies moving with passion and commitment are as irresistible as glowing neon signs. Neon art, which can inspire conversations about history, science, community and high/low culture, is the perfect subject for comedic interpretive dance.”

“Dancify That”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Museum of Neon Art, 216 S. Brand Boulevard, Glendale

COST: $20 for general admission, $15 for MONA members and students with valid ID

INFO: bit.ly/dancifythat