By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The Glendale City Council recently adopted a Hero Pay Urgency Ordinance that temporarily required grocery and drug retail employers to provide an additional $5 per hour hazard pay.

This goes to employees working front-line positions, as compensation for the hazards these employees face during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new ordinance took effect on March 30 and will last 120 days.

Employees working for a Glendale grocery store, drug store or large retailer that sells groceries and/or drug products, and that is a publicly traded company or employs 300 or more people nationwide, may be entitled to Hero Pay under this ordinance. The full ordinance contains additional criteria employees need to meet to be entitled for Hero Pay.

Employers are required to post a written notice in a conspicuous place at every store located in the city where any eligible employee works, to inform them of the Hero Pay Ordinance. For the complete ordinance, visit glendaleca.gov.