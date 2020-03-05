During the last City Council meeting on Feb. 24, members of the public joined council members in raising more questions about the reassignment of Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington.

Council members John Kennedy and Tyron Hampton joined the public in asking for answers and clarification about City Manager Steve Mermell’s decision to reassign Washington to work out of his office on the city’s Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA). So did Naja Benson, who spoke during public comment at the start of the meeting.

“The removal of Bertral Washington has affected this community directly. So it’s affecting each and every one of us,” Benson told the council. “All I’m asking from each and every one of you that sits up there is to take a look again and see how we could have addressed this differently, and what changes possibly can be done to either bring him back, or bring some justice to the situation.”

The two councilmen believe the decision to reassign Washington may have been racially motivated.

“It gives those of us who have experienced racism and disparate treatment over the years a very bad taste and we’re not going to be silenced by time,” Kennedy said during the meeting. Kennedy was picking up from where he and Hampton had left off in the council’s meeting prior to this one, with Hampton encouraging people to keep coming back to the council until there are some answers to what actually happened.

“But this is not an issue just about African Americans. I would invite my brown brothers and sisters to pay attention to what has happened as well, because oftentimes they are treated with such disrespect as well,” said Kennedy, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee.

During the council meeting, Hampton expressed his frustration over the matter, asking Mermell why the City Council was left in the dark about Washington’s reassignment.

Although he remains at his present salary, which is listed by the city as a maximum of $228,000 a year, Washington has been replaced by Mermell with Deputy Chief Bryan Frieders, who is now acting chief.

Like Mermell, Washington also has not spoken publicly about the situation.

“I didn’t feel like I got a heads up,” Hampton said at the Feb. 24 meeting. “I meet with you twice a month,” he said directly to Mermell. “I talk to you regularly on the phone, and him being terminated never came up in our conversation. So I think it is fair to give a council member and multiple council members and the public an idea of why this man, who lives in this community, who does so much for this community, was treated this way.”

Hampton also echoed the sentiments of Kennedy in calling for change if the decision was racially motivated.

“This is classic racism and Steve Mermell has fallen in on that,” Hampton told the Pasadena Weekly. “If he’s part of that, then we need to re-evaluate his position.”

“We are not going to talk about this, because it’s a personnel matter,” said city Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian.

City Attorney Michele Beal Bagneris did not comment specifically about Washington’s case, but reminded council members and the public about the privacy rights of public employees, including Washington.

“Personnel matters are not appropriately discussed in public sessions with respect to public employees,” Bagneris said during the meeting. “That right of privacy is found in our United States Constitution, the California Constitution. And that right could be violated if the city releases personnel records, personnel information in a public setting.”

Washington has buckled with the powerful Pasadena Firefighters Association, Local 809, over a number of issues, the latest being the wearing of mourning bands by local firefighters in honor of four fallen brethren killed while fighting wildfires in Northern California in 2018. Administrative Law Judge Bernhard Rohrbacher, acting on grievances filed by local firefighters, criticized city officials for not retracting a petition created by two battalion chiefs to win support for Washington from firefighters over his decision to disallow the armbands.

Rohrbacher found the Fire Department violated the law governing collective bargaining for public employees by circulating the petition among union members, “in a manner that tended to coerce them to sign it and to, thereby, side with management against Local 809,” the judge wrote.

If anything, Hampton is hoping for better clarity on the chief’s situation.

“If there was something egregious or wrong, I assume the city manager would have reached out to me,” said Hampton.

“It is mind boggling and makes no sense at all. He was handling the job and he’s handled the job very well,” Hampton said of Washington,.

“Especially when you go to a council meeting, you get 60, 70 to upwards of 100 people showing up on your behalf, that speaks volumes of the job that he’s actually doing,” Hampton said, referring to a standing-room-only crowd of people, led by the Pasadena Branch President Allen Edson, attending the council meeting when the controversy first became public.