By Pasadena Weekly Staff

The Pasadena Symphony Association will celebrate and reconnect during its Moonlight Sonata Gala on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Centennial Square.

The festivities will kick off with a courtyard reception, followed by dinner from the Parkway Grill, auction and program filled with music and dancing in Centennial Square.

Music from the Pasadena Youth Symphony Orchestras will usher guests into Centennial Square, and iconic Los Angeles meteorologist Dallas Raines and his wife, Dannie, will host the evening’s program.

Legendary jazz musician Patti Austin will perform standards during the event.

Two longtime Pasadena Symphony Association supporters will be honored as outstanding luminaries — Community Luminary Robert Michero and Artistic Luminary Polly Sweeney. Michero will be recognized for his longtime board service to the Pasadena Symphony Association and his charitable contributions to the Pasadena community.

Sweeney is known for her support of the orchestral community of Los Angeles and visionary work for the Pasadena Symphony and POPS.

The Pasadena Symphony and POPS 2021 Moonlight Sonata Gala

WHEN: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Sept. 25

WHERE: Centennial Square, 100 N. Garfield Avenue, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $275; valet parking is complimentary

INFO: pasadenasymphony-pops.org; contact Zoe Jones

at zjones@pasadenasymphony-pops.org, 626-793-7172, ext. 27

OTHER: Sponsorships are still available