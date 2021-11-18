By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Los Angeles County accounts for more than 30,000 foster children.

Many are victims of abuse or neglect, have physical or learning disabilities, or have been put at risk of ending up in the juvenile justice system or living on the street. It is CASA of Los Angeles’ mission to provide the services, attention and advocacy necessary to drastically improve, and even save, the life of a foster child.

“In the child welfare community, they’ve established themselves as an organization that can be counted on and has a voice,” Pasadena CASA volunteer Dave Stein said. “We are advocates, and the No. 1 job is to do our best to help make sure the youth gets what the system is supposed to deliver.”

Stein was referred to the organization in 2009 by a long-lost relative with a doctorate in child psychology and has been working with CASA since.

Individual CASAs, or court-appointed special advocates, are appointed by a judge to what are oftentimes the direst cases. A CASA works with everyone who touches children’s lives, from their social worker to their doctor, examining what will best work to give that girl or boy a life path that will help them to succeed. Sometimes this is simply finding them a bed to sleep in on a reliable basis, and other times it’s working to reunite them with family.

Stein’s job entails making phone calls with caregivers, educators, therapists, psychiatrists and other professionals to help improve his assigned foster child’s quality of life and visiting with the foster child at least once a month. Each in-person visit varies, but they can take place anywhere that the youth feels comfortable, whether it’s talking inside of a group home or foster home or walking in a nearby park.

“It’s really just a one-on-one meet to check in on how the youth is doing for the week and to try and give them some renewed energy to just enjoy their given moment and given day,” Stein explained.

It’s important to simply show up and listen, as many of the children have not had an adult in their life that they feel they can count on to understand and listen to them without judgement. “They get a sense of themselves, that they belong, that they’re real, that somebody cares and that somebody’s listening.”

Stein described his own position as a CASA as unbelievably rewarding and a role that has helped further fuel his passion for child welfare and helping those in need. He reminisced about his first case, the day he met a 15-year-old youth who desperately wanted to be reunited with his mother and to graduate high school.

“He got his diploma at age 18, and that was a great moment. It was great to see, after everything he had gone through that I knew about, that he was able to hang in there and get that diploma. I remember shedding a few tears at his graduation ceremony. I was very moved by it.”

Not every case may have a happy ending, but the odds dramatically improve when a child has a CASA, who is often one of the sole consistent adult anchors in their life. This year CASA will serve nearly 1,500 foster children with intensive advocacy services.

“The CASA organization has an incredibly bright future. They have always had tremendous people working there as supervisors, trainers and folks running the organization. They’ve always been phenomenal, and it’s even more flushed with youth and energy right now.”