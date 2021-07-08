By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

During a year where businesses have struggled to survive, a charity in Pasadena extended a lifeline to businesses throughout the city.

“Pasadena Community Foundation’s mission is to enrich the lives of people in our community,” said president Jennifer DeVoll. “Community foundations are supposed to address the evolving and changing needs of the community…It was clear that one of the important responses was to support the small business community.”

Established in 1953, the Pasadena Community Foundation has continually pursued the mission of helping communities across the country, especially the ones ailing in its home city.

According to a Yelp economic report, California lost the most businesses out of any state, with Los Angeles County as one of the hardest-hit metropolitans with 15,000 business closures over half of which are expected to be permanent.

During the pandemic, as many small businesses were forced to cut costs to keep their doors open, the PCF awarded $832,000 in grants to 98 local businesses. Each of these businesses received a lifeline of $7,500 or $10,000. For many businesses, the grants helped them stay alive and hopefully thrive once the pandemic subsides.

“Just a $10,000 or $7,500 grant really made a difference in terms of just staying alive and being able to survive a really rough time,” DeVoll said. “We really felt good to be a part of that.”

Even during recessions and economic downturns, Luke Walker’s Barber and Beauty has remained a staple of Pasadena since 1975. However, just like many barbershops and hair salons Luke’s had to close in the early days of the pandemic.

“If there’s any kind of problems in the economy people always took care of themselves. They got their hair done. They took care of their nails. They took care of all those things to get a job (and) to keep a job,” said Patricia Walker, daughter of Luke Walker the namesake of the business. “This was unusual because everything shut down.”

Before the pandemic, Walker worked in New York, but when COVID-19 closed her father’s shop she returned to Pasadena to help out wherever she could.

“When COVID happened, it was all hands on deck,” she said. “I just applied my marketing skills and reached out (wherever) we could for… grants and things like that.”

As a brick-and-mortar business, the barbershop relied on their customers coming into the store. It’s impossible to cut hair virtually. While the family waited for any help from the city, state or federal government, Walker noticed her father growing more and more upset that he could not see his clients.

“He’s not a vacation person,” Walker said. “He loves being at the shop. He loves seeing his customers, clients and being in the community. Not having that and having the unknowns of the pandemic was very, very upsetting for him.”

With the myriad of unknowns and the danger of the business closing as the pandemic lingered, the Walker family grew even more determined, taking steps every day to keep the family business alive.

“Our family is so determined,” Walker said. “Especially being a Black business and existing for so long and staying open for so long in Pasadena, determination is our middle name. We were determined to do whatever it took to stay open.”

The Walkers tried a program to receive money to help pay for expenses, reaching out to the city and other organizations. When the Walkers received the $7,500 grant it helped them keep the doors open.

“The normal bills, every month, they were piling up,” Walker said. “We were able to sell a lot of products and just keep everything going in the shop so when those doors did open again, we were able to function as normal. The grant was really amazing for us.”