Pasadena-based Aion Training is offering a month of personal training services in which the entire cost is being donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Charity workouts are not new for Aion Training, as they are a staple at the gym following previous fundraisers for No Kid Hungry, Thorn, Angel Tree, Young & Healthy, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Marcus McDuffie, owner of the Black-owned establishment, decided to go one step further. For each person who signs up to train with Aion Training in October, the first month’s payment will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Aion Training will take no profit.

“It’s pretty cool, honestly,” McDuffie said. “Last year, we held one charity event and we sold shirts. We ended up raising $1,500. This year, I wanted to step it up. We’re also doing a charity workout two weeks from now.”

The workout to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is 8 a.m. Saturday, October 24. Visit aiontraining.com or email marcus@aiontraining.com.

McDuffie grew up in the Riverside area and attended high school in Moreno Valley with 4,000 other teens. After graduating, he attended Occidental College, which brought him to Pasadena.

“I played football there for three years and then quit to do physical training,” he said. “It shaped a lot of what I learned. I do think that contributes to what’s happening in the world. I’m a little more educated in certain areas and able to talk to my clients and have them understand it.”

In 2019, he founded Aion Training, Pasadena’s top gym for those 40 and older. While prioritizing community, care and form, Aion Training offers various forms of personalized training services, athletic boot camps and nutrition consulting in-person and online. Aion Training separates itself from its competitors by focusing on long-lasting, lifelong, personalized results to ensure that each client leaves feeling lean and pain free.

“We’ve created an awesome culture,” McDuffie said. “We’re not just going to be people who are just obsessed with the gym. We’re focused on the community outside of the gym. A couple of my members are meeting up at a food bank. We’re more than just people who go to the gym and lift weights.”