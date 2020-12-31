Controversy sparks over Rose Bowl naming rights

By Matthew Rodriguez

Although the Rose Bowl game has moved away from Pasadena for the first time since 1942, some hope the name of the game will not follow.

“Please do not allow the College Football Playoff game in Texas to use the Rose Bowl name,” Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President Paul Little wrote to the city council.

“The name and the game are Pasadena’s identity to the world. Allowing it to be used for a game in Texas would diminish the name and the value of the event. The Rose Bowl name is part of Pasadena’s brand and should be protected and cherished by the City and the Tournament. You betray Pasadena, its residents and our history to allow the Rose Bowl name to be used for a game in Texas.”

Little and several others expressed their opposition to the use of the Rose Bowl name during a special closed session city council meeting last Tuesday. According to the agenda, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the “price and terms of payments” between the Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads and City Manager Steve Mermell. However, as of Monday morning, there has still been no reportable action from the meeting. Whether or not the College Football Playoffs (CFP) will use the Rose Bowl name was still up in the air.

Per the Ralph M. Brown Act, the city must publicly report any action taken during the closed session meeting, but it may be deferred if for instance, there were settlements or monetary agreements.

The Rose Bowl game was originally scheduled to be played in the iconic Rose Bowl stadium between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame. However, after appeals for the state to allow friends and family at the game were denied and Southern California being ravaged by COVID-19, the Tournament of Roses and CFP management decided to move the game out of Pasadena for the first time since World War II. On January 1, 1942, almost a month after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government feared an attack on the West Coast which forced the game to be moved to Durham, North Carolina.

“The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” the CFP wrote in a statement.

As the game approaches, residents such as Little are worried Pasadena will lose the Rose Bowl game for good.

“The Rose Bowl and the Rose Parade are identifiers of Pasadena to the world,” Little said. “I think it diminishes that if we let [the name] be used elsewhere for a game that’s not the Rose Bowl game, it’s the College Football Playoffs game.”

Little also believes this could be the beginning of the end of College Football games in the Rose Bowl stadium.

“I do think they’re going to come back and say, ‘We really would love to have the championship game at the Rose Bowl, except SoFi Stadium is offering to let us do it for so much less.

“I think the first thing that’s at risk is future playoff games. There may not be another one of those played in the Rose Bowl, just like there has not been a championship college football game played in anything but a professional football stadium for the last few years.”

In 2015, the Tournament of Roses and ESPN reached a 12-year extension estimated at about $80 million a year.

The Rose Bowl stadium desperately needs football to return after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. According to the Rose Bowl Operating Company, which maintains the iconic stadium, forecasted a $14 million deficit after the pandemic effectively closed the stadium to fans. According to General Manager Darryl Dunn, the Rose Bowl game typically fills the stadium to the capacity of about 90,000 people and generates a net revenue of $4 million to $5 million.