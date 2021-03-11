By Amanda Coscarelli

Just over a year ago, the world shut down, taking St Patrick’s Day and all the pubs with it. This year, as bars begin to reopen, a green shirt and a shamrock shake won’t suffice. Whether you’ve got Irish in your blood or you’re just looking for an excuse to grab a drink, these Pasadena local bars and pubs are opening their doors for outdoor dining and drinks to-go.

Tam O’ Shanter

Tam O’ Shanter is a Scottish staple, at the edge of Glendale. It looks (and feels) like a traditional pub, clad with a bustling atmosphere. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining and, as an LA classic for Irish cuisine, will feature a special St. Patrick’s Day menu. Corned beef and meat pies are just some of the items that will get your Irish taste buds tingling. For those who wish to keep the party at home, Tam O’ Shanter will, for the first time, provide a St. Patty’s party pack, including plenty of Guinness, corned beef and even branded drinking glasses.

Info: lawrysonline.com

Edwin Mills by Equator

Edwin Mills is an American bar that features traditional British pub staples, though on March 17, its Irish side reigns. The Old Pasadena pub offers a classic pub-style menu for dine in and curbside pickup. But what makes it a one-stop shop for this St. Patty’s Day is that it’s available on third-party food delivery services. Unlike other dining options for food delivery, Edwin Mills offers alcoholic beverages straight to your home. These include Edwin Mills’ signature Irish Mule, Guinness, lambic and ciders.

Info: edwinmills.com

Lucky Baldwin’s Pub

When you think of a pub in the San Gabriel Valley, you think of Lucky Baldwin’s. It boasts traditional pub favorites as well as items with a more American spin. Lucky Baldwin’s has three locations throughout the Pasadena area, including one in Downtown Sierra Madre. The pub serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be open for St. Patrick’s Day dining. They’re best known for their renowned Belgian beer, which will be served aplenty for St. Patty’s Day diners. They don’t offer beer to go, but a full take-out menu is available on their website, which offers burgers, fish and chips, and meat pies for a taste of classic Ireland.

Info: luckybaldwins.pub

Barney’s Beanery

Barney’s Beanery is a Los Angeles landmark that serves food and spirits at locations throughout the county. Originally a cafe in West Hollywood, the pub-style roadhouse has welcomed local diners and tourists alike. Their Pasadena location recently reopened for outdoor dining and will be serving the community for St Patrick’s Day drinks and pub favorites. With over 40 draft beers, Barney’s is the place to be on March 17. Reservations are recommended, as this venue is extremely popular, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Info: barneysbeanery.com

Story Tavern

Just west of Glendale, the Story Tavern of Burbank is open for small plates and cocktails. This neighborhood pub offers patio seating with a view of the historic Craftsman-style building. On March 17, the Story Tavern will serve beer, whiskey and a number of cocktails for only $6 with a purchase of any food item. They also give back to the community by supporting the Burbank Historical Society and the Burbank Animal Shelter. For an affordable quality St. Patty’s Day celebration, this is the place to be.

Info: storytavernburbank.com

The Cat and Fiddle

This Los Angeles restaurant and pub is celebrating all month long. In March, The Cat and Fiddle is serving corned beef and cabbage, and corned beef sliders. Guests can participate by dining in, or ordering take out, and for only $5, they can add a pint of Guinness. Food is available through third-party delivery services, too. For those who wish to dine on the patio on March 17, reservations are recommended but not required. For a unique twist on classic Irish cuisine, this is the place to be.

Info: thecatandfiddle.com

Market Tavern

Market Tavern is a contemporary British pub bringing in diners from all around Los Angeles County. These Brits will serve food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 17. Special menu items include fish and chips, bangers and mash and cottage pie, as well as an all-day happy hour. With vegetarian and vegan options, the tavern has something for everyone. Guests are invited to wear their “best green garb” and join the party.

Info: markettavernla.com

Griffins of Kinsale

This South Pasadena pub is open for pickup and delivery all month long. The Irish-themed restaurant, which emphasizes what a pub was originally meant to be, a public house, is a perfect venue for St Patrick’s Day gatherings. The owner, Joe Griffin, created the menu to fit the scene, with items like shepherd’s pie and Wicklow rack of lamb. The pub serves beer, as well as specialty and mixed drinks, and is offering drinks to-go. Support this local business by ordering on March 17.

Info: griffinsofkinsale.com

The Barkley

The Barkley is another South Pasadena hotspot. It’s open for dining on the heated patio and also for takeout. During March, the Barkley has lowered its food prices and offers $4 cocktails for an all-day happy hour. Menu items include larger plates such as steak and pasta, as well as small appetizers for late night-dining. With some of the most affordable prices around, this restaurant and bar is a no-brainer for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Info: thebarkleyrestaurant.com

The Blind Donkey

The Blind Donkey is a Pasadena pub that features beverages from around the world including Scotland, Ireland and, of course, the good ol’ USA. Located in Old Town, this restaurant and bar is easily accessible and offers something for everyone. Menu items include American classics with vegetarian and vegan options, as well as wine, cocktails, beers and ale. Diners can indulge in beverages straight from Ireland on the pub’s outdoor patio. Reservations are recommended because The Blind Donkey is in a bustling area of town. Dining starts at 4 p.m.

Info: theblinddonkey.com