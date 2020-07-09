Orange County, Los Angeles and Long Beach are devoting one full week to an American classic sandwich—the burger.

Burger Week starts Sunday, July 12, and runs until Saturday, July 18, and features everything from veggie burgers to classic burger. Prices range from $10 to $25 for a burger, a variety of sides and a drink, when offered. Various restaurants offer dine-in or take-out options so burger lovers can devour the sandwiches in a way that makes them feel comfortable.

Some of the participating restaurants in Pasadena include:

Foothill

2835 E. Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, 626-449-2337, foothill.co

Foothill is dedicated to bringing to life bites and signature spirits. For Burger Week, it will dish out a spicy barbecue bacon burger made with a half-pound premium angus blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, ketchup, house fries for $10 or $13 with your choice of a local craft beer. Foothill is open for dine-in and to-go orders from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Mendocino Farms

238 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, 626-773-3140, mendocinofarms.com

Mendocino Farms is open and available for lunch and dinner outdoor dining, pickup, delivery and catering. For Burger Week, it is offering The Impossible Burger Queen with a house-made southwestern and cilantro-spiced Impossible burger patty topped with spicy cheddar, smoky thousand island, tomatoes, red onions, house-made bread and butter pickles and butter lettuce on a toasted plant-based brioche bun. Diners are offered one shareable deli side to go along with the burger—spicy curried couscous, power lunch side salad, roasted summer corn and farro salad, pickles and dill potato salad, almond romesco shells and marinated red beets and quinoa for $15. Mendocino Farms operates between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with an 8 a.m. start time for phone lines.

Mi Piace

25 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 626-795-3131, mipiace.com

Mi Piace is open for outdoor dining, takeout orders and curbside pickup for three burgers—steak and brie sliders made with gingery steak, brie and balsamic cranberry sauce; seared ahi tuna with wontons and micro sprouts; or the Mi Piace Black Label Burger with exclusive prime ribeye mix topped with Tillamook cheddar, Vidalia onions, thousand island, organic tomato and Boston lettuce on a sesame brioche bun. Add a side of hand-cut double fries for $20 or choose truffle mac and cheese for $2 more. Make it a complete meal with the Burger Week cocktail, Mi Piace Ultimate Manhattan, made with Old Forester Rye, Antica Carpano, Angostura Bitters and Luxardo cherry for $13. Dine in hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 11 p.m. for dinner daily. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Takeout hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

True Food Kitchen

168 W. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 626-639-6818, truefoodkitchen.com

$25 menu

True Food Kitchen is open for patio dining as well as no-contact pickup and delivery. From a $25 menu, it will serve a turkey burger that includes smashed avocado, organic tomato, butter lettuce, smoked Gouda, jalapeño remoulade on a flaxseed bun, paired with Tangent Pinot Grigio from Edna Valley. The other option is a grass-fed burger that includes umami, mushroom, caramelized onion, organic arugula, parmesan, mayonnaise, flaxseed bun, paired with Cannonau Alta Vita from Sardinia, Italy. Grab a side of sweet potato hash or kale salad to finish the meal. –