By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The historic Castle Green is known for its annual tours, but this year, because of COVID-19, the event was forced to go virtual.

The 90-minute Castle Green virtual tour, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, December 20, features the intricacies of the venue, built by architect Frederick I. Roehrig, with influence of Moorish, Spanish and Victorian elements. Viewers will see the ground floor, private condominiums, the rooftop and the “iconic” bridge.

“Some of the units upstairs will show off ways people are using the space,” said Dior Chase, director of events. Some have their units more modern, others keep it more in line with the time period when we were built. There’s a really eclectic group of owners.”

The castle has become one of the most cherished historic buildings in Pasadena. Built in 1898, Castle Green was the second of three buildings erected for the wealthy who loved vacationing in sunny California. Castle Green was then known as the central annex.

“The train station was right next to the main hotel, the Hotel Green,” she said. “People would come here from back east and stay for the winter season. Our building was built and designed for those guests staying for an extended period of time, which is why we still have half a bridge. It was used to connect the two buildings.”

The Hotel Green went out of business in the ’20s, she said. Several guests purchased the building in the 1920s. The ground floor is used for events like weddings, and the floors above are privately owned condos. Movies are filmed on the main floor as well.

“The interior of our ground floor is almost like it was 120 years ago, which is super cool,” Chase said.

“No expense was spared. It was a luxury home away from home for the wealthy folks back east. The tour, which is usually the first Sunday of December, is an open house. It’s self-guided and people come and go through the ground floor.

“Half of our units upstairs are open to the public. Now with COVID, who wants 1,000 people coming through their home? We had to cancel that. A group of our residents pulled together and are skilled to do virtual tours. They’re filming right now.”

Like many venues, restaurants and small businesses, Castle Green’s staff has had zero income since March, according to Chase.

“But we are really fortunate,” she added. “We’ve been here 120 years. We’ll be here for 120 more. We just have to get through this.”

Chase is going to watch it herself—with a glass of wine and snacks.

“You can’t come here to visit with us, so we’re going to come to you,” she said. “It’s going to be more intimate. Someone will be talking to you about the tour, their unit, how it is to live here, etc. If you’re into the architecture and history of Pasadena, this is a good opportunity for you.”

Castle Green Virtual Tour

1 p.m. Sunday, December 20

$20 | castlegreen.com/tour