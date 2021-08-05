By Frier McCollister

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Since opening Car Artisan Chocolate in mid-March, Haris Car has watched his Car Artisan Chocolate grow and evolve.

“As you open, your customers get to be a part of that growth with you,” Car said. “Initially, I was hoping to open earlier, but being a perfectionist held me back.”

A small café serving espresso drinks and fresh pastries fronts the open kitchen of the chocolate factory, dividing the space almost evenly. Recently, it hummed with activity at the café’s counter, often manned by Car, and among the small team of chocolate makers, which includes Car’s younger brother, Amir.

Car’s chocolate-making operation got its start just down Colorado Boulevard, at Rosebud Coffee, a nonprofit café space run by Dan Davidson.

“There were a lot of blessings in disguise that occurred for me,” Car said. “From February 2020 to February 2021, I subleased with Rosebud. They originally had a brewery that was supposed to open.”

Wild Parrot Brewery signed a lease in January of last year, to share the expansive Rosebud space, but the pandemic descended before construction could begin.

“What happened unintentionally, the delay in their process allowed me more time to incubate and develop as a business, meeting my customers and evolving the brand,” Car explained. “We really dove into wholesale over there because we only had one item to retail. Transitioning here, we cut our wholesale business by 90%. Now we want to get back to that eventually and scale our business through that channel of revenue as well.”

The idea of opening the café, as a diversified, retail outlet for his chocolate emerged and changed during his tenancy at Rosebud.

“It evolved. For our customers, solely having our chocolate bars, it’s more of an occasional impulse buy,” Car noted. “How do we do something excellent all around?”

In part, the answer was partnering with other local artisans. The menu at Car Artisan Chocolate is largely limited to an array of freshly made pastries. They’re not dropped off by a third-party wholesale vendor.

Car contacted Joseph Abrakjian from locally beloved Seed Bakery on Washington Boulevard.

“He’s a very cool guy. I met him at the farmers market in South Pas,” Car said, referring to the Thursday evening market where Seed Bakery maintains a stand.

Abrakjian’s team at Seed creates the pastry dough for Car’s team to craft and bake daily.

“It’s local,” Car continued, explaining that the coffee at the café is also provided by a rotating cast of local roasters, like Unity Sourcing and Roasting.

In addition to the fresh pastries, a special offering, avocado chipotle toast ($8), was advertised at the counter.

“We have four toasts we’re planning on launching, (including) this one,” Car noted.

Stay tuned for: chocolate hazelnut toast; ricotta with roasted grape; and soft scrambled egg on toasted croissant. Car consults closely on the menu development with chef Josh Lu, the sous chef at Michelin-starred Le Comptoir. That’s an unusually impressive provenance for avocado toast.

“He’s extremely talented. He’s going to do a lot of great things,” Car said of Lu, who also developed the food menu at Rosebud Café.

The chocolate is made fresh on premises and is available in large, attractively packaged bars, priced at $11 a piece. There’s a 5% discount for three bars, 10% off for four and 20% off for six or more. The cacao is sourced from organic, single origin farms from Nicaragua, Peru, Mexico, Tanzania and Madagascar.

For a seasoned chocolatier venturing into retail production, Car was inspired on a vacation trip to Peru in 2019 with his girlfriend, Amanda Iavasile.

“We drove a car throughout the whole country.”

On their final day in Arequipa, the couple went for a walk and took a random turn.

“We came across a chocolate factory, just stumbled upon it,” Car recalled. “I always liked chocolate, but I had no idea what artisan craft chocolate was. It was my first experience with that. We came back the next day and took a tour and a chocolate course.

“It sparked curiosity.”

The next day as the couple was changing planes in Colombia, Car said he was going to pursue making chocolate.

“I told Amanda, ‘I’m going to start a chocolate company.’ That was the summer of 2019.”

During his return, Car encountered John Nanci, who’s considered to be the godfather of craft chocolate.

“He was one of the pioneers in the movement,” he said.

Car mastered his production technique, with instruction from Nanci. He also developed a relationship with Meridian Cacao, a broker based in Portland, Oregon, where Car sources his Tanzanian and Peruvian cacao. In the meantime, he formed relationships with farms in Mexico and Nicaragua.

By trial and error, Car the perfectionist began to perfect his craft.

“Experience and mistakes sharpen the sword,” said Car, who graduated from Pasadena High School, along with his brother Amir.

In the relatively brief time Car’s chocolate has been available, he’s already received critical praise from local chocolate guru Ruth Kennison of the Chocolate Project.

“To say she’s been an asset to my business is an understatement,” he said.

Car credits his small team for his success so far. Besides Amir, who supervises chocolate production, Car’s beverage director and lead barista Kim Completo manages the coffee business and counter training. The newest team member is Emma Flores, who began as a paid intern through Dan Davidson’s Coffee for a Cause program at Rosebud Coffee. The program trains local teens and provides them with internships at local businesses. She recently became a full member of Car’s team.

The Cars’ parents were Bosnian war refugees and emigrated to Pasadena from Germany, when the brothers were young children. Car is enthusiastic about his community and the prospects for his fledgling business.

“If we can help inspire the community in any way, we’re very thrilled,” he said. “As we grow, we want our customers to grow with us too. To be Pasadena’s only chocolate factory, it’s very cool.”