By Pasadena Weekly Staff

High Point Academy, a K-8 independent school in Pasadena, has appointed Joseph Campanella as its next head of school.

Campanella succeeds interim head of school Dr. Tim Burns and the previous headmaster of seven years, Gary Stern. He will assume the role on July 1.

“Joey’s experience and interests are a compelling match with the responsibilities desired for the High Point Academy head of school position, High Point Academy’s community culture, and its focus on academic excellence and the development of well-rounded students,” said Juan Gomez-Novy, chair, High Point Academy Board of Trustees.

Campanella joins High Point Academy after 20 years at The Wesley School, a kindergarten to eighth grade independent school in North Hollywood, where he serves as the associate head of school and middle school division head.

At The Wesley School, Campanella is responsible for managing the school’s day-to-day operations. He is also responsible for all middle school programs, including supervising 40 faculty members, supporting and coordinating faculty professional development, overseeing curriculum, monitoring the budget, scheduling, addressing all parent and faculty concerns, and leading high school placement.

While at Wesley, he spearheaded educational initiatives, including creating a middle school honor code, expanding the middle school advisory program, growing the middle school enrichment and elective program, and introducing and leading the annual eighth grade trip to London.

During his tenure, Campanella assisted with fundraising and served on a wide range of board committees, including curriculum; technology; admissions; long-range planning; school expansion; professional development; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Campanella earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Columbia University and a Master of Education in educational leadership from Concordia University.

Campanella participated in the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) Fellowship for Aspiring Heads in 2020 and 2021.

Campanella’s appointment concludes an extensive national search by a nine-member High Point Academy Search Committee and executive search firm, Morris & Berger.

“High Point Academy is a wonderful and vibrant school filled with happy students, passionate teachers and supportive parents,” Campanella said.

“The strength and closeness of the school community resonates deeply with me, and I am excited to be a part of leading High Point into a very bright future.”

Campanella will be High Point Academy’s ninth head of school.