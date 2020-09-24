By Kamala Kirk

Since 2007, California Skin Institute (CSI) has helped patients treat a wide variety of skin conditions by providing top-quality medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services. The practice is known for offering cutting-edge skin rejuvenation procedures and treating the full spectrum of skin issues, including eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer and more.

Founded by Dr. Greg D. Morganroth, CSI started out a solo dermatology surgery practice in Mountain View, California, and has become the largest private-practice dermatology group in the state. It is also the largest skin cancer and Mohs surgery practice in Northern California, has completed more than 64 mergers between cosmetic surgery and dermatology practices, and expanded to 44 locations throughout California.

CSI is committed to providing excellence in dermatology and has a team of over 90 providers that includes board-certified dermatologists, laser surgeons, plastic surgeons, radiation oncologists and more. Its doctors are trained in some of the most minimally invasive and advanced techniques, and it continues to offer patients the most effective, customized and comfortable treatments.

Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer, a longtime provider who has had a solo practice in Pasadena since 1991, recently retired in August. CSI expanded its team of providers serving Pasadena with the additions of Dr. Patricia Cavender and Dr. Annie Nguyen to the dermatology department.

Cavender, a board-certified dermatologist with more than 30 years of experience, is practicing in CSI’s Pasadena and Arcadia locations. She received her MD from UCLA School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at UCLA. Cavender specializes in adult and pediatric general dermatology, including diagnosis and treatment of moles, rashes, acne, skin conditions, as well as skin cancer diagnosis and removal.

Additionally, Cavender performs cosmetic treatments such as Botox and injectable fillers, and feels that, as a woman, she has a complete understanding of what her patients are looking for with different procedures. She is also an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the California Dermatological Society.

“I’ve lived and worked practicing dermatology in the Pasadena area for over 20 years,” Cavender said. “I take pride in treating the whole patient, from cancer to cosmetics.”

Nguyen is seeing patients at the Pasadena and DTLA locations, and practices medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, including Botox, fillers, microneedling and lasers. She sees adult and pediatric patients and strongly believes in an individualized approach to each patient’s needs. Nguyen is particularly interested in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer and has done research on the subject, in addition to acne, eczema, contact dermatitis and laser treatment. She has over 20 publications in the literature and has presented her research at several national scientific meetings.

A graduate of the University of California San Diego, Nguyen attended medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and graduated at the top of her class with a distinction in clinical research and was also inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) honor society. She served as chief resident during her residency in dermatology at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles, was a recipient of the ASDS Preceptorship and the ASDP Mentorship Award.

“As a SoCal native, I have loved taking care of people in my community,” Nguyen said. “The skin is the first thing people notice, and I am dedicated to the health and beauty of it. I believe every person is different, and therefore, a personalized approach is what I strive for. I am excited to be working with and serving the people of Pasadena.”

Throughout COVID-19, CSI has continued to actively monitor the pandemic’s impact on patient care and office protocols. It has created and implemented a strategic plan using best available practices and innovative ideas in order to minimize the risk of exposure in their practice.

“Our practice is open to see patients and we are following CDC guidelines, state regulations, and local county health orders,” said Patricia Nittel, CSI’s Regional Director, East Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. “We are also offering teledermatology appointments through EMA and Zoom. We’re dedicated to continuing to provide essential medical and surgical dermatology services to our patients in a safe environment.”

For more information, visit californiaskininstitute.com.” n