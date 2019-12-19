CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Pasadena Senior Center hosts Yuletide meal

The Pasadena Senior Center’s Scott Pavilion will be adorned with jolly décor and overflow with holiday spirit Christmas Day as guests feast on a fun and festive meal from noon to 2 p.m. with their families and friends. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

Live music of the season will be performed, and Santa will be on hand to spread Christmas cheer.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of all ages. Prepaid reservations must be made at the Welcome Desk or at pasadenaseniorcenter.org no later than Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Pasadena Senior Center is located at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. For more information call (626) 795-4331.

FIDDLING AROUND

Laemmle hosts 12th annual Christmas Eve ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Sing-A-Long

Jason Moss, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, will be among the hosts of Laemmle’s 12th Annual Christmas Eve “Fiddler on the Roof” Sing-A-Long at participating theaters throughout Los Angeles County.

Moss will be hosting the event, featuring Norman Jewison’s 1971 “Fiddler on the Roof,” being held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

Sing alongs will also be held at: The Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino; Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles; Lumiere Music Hall 5, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills; and Claremont 5, 450 W. 2nd Street, Claremont.

Under Moss’ leadership, the Jewish Federation has doubled its programming with the creation of such programs as the Cultural Arts Program, PJ Library, a nationally recognized program to reach and connect with unaffiliated Jewish families. In addition, Moss has recently launched JLife SGPV, a lifestyle magazine celebrating Jewish life in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys.

In addition to film and song, this popular sell-out event features guests, trivia contests and costumes.

The 1971 screen adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical is a treasured movie classic. It stars Israeli actor Topol in the role of Tevye the milkman, a character besieged not just by a bevy of five daughters but by modernity itself. The film won three Oscars in 1972 for Best Sound, Best Music, and Best Cinematography. It was nominated for five more, including Best Director and Best Picture.

This year, Christmas Eve happens to be the third night of Hanukkah. This convergence allows film attendees to come together in celebration of the Jewish holiday. Those looking for an alternative Christmas Eve experience need look no further. “This is your once-a-year chance to be the star of the shtetl,” observes theatre proprietor Greg Laemmle.

“Christmas Eve isn’t just Chinese food anymore,” Laemmle joked. “We invite all those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas to come join us as we extend the holiday spirit though the joy of film and song.”

Tickets can be purchased by the public at Laemmle.com/Fiddler. Prices range from $15 (senior/child) to $18, with discounts for Laemmle Premiere Card holders. n