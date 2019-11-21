Dinner in the Park

Union Station hosts 49th Thanksgiving dinner in Central Park

Dinner in the Park, a community event that provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals to homeless men, women and children — as well as low-income families and others with nowhere to go — will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, in Central Park in Pasadena.

Celebrating 49 years of putting on Thanksgiving in the park, Union Station Homeless Services is still seeking donations, food and volunteer assistance to make the dinner a success.

Still needed as of Nov. 20:

• Frozen Turkeys —163

• Corn/Green Beans —180 101-oz. cans of each

• Turkey Gravy Mix — 178 15-oz. packets

• Cream of Mushroom Soup — 180 15-oz. cans

• Dinner Rolls — 350 12-packs

• Pumpkin/Apple Pies — 300 (any size)

• Tongs and Serving Spoons — 30 each

• Aluminum Steam Pans w/Lids — 725

While shifts are closed for the event, volunteers are still needed for food preparation at Union Station and at the Pasadena Convention Center. All volunteers and community members are asked to make a gift of $10 or whatever you can afford to help support the dinner.

“Store bought pies are welcome and can be delivered to 412 S. Raymond Ave. (Union Station’s Adult Center) before the event or may be dropped off at Central Park on Thanksgiving morning (drop off area is on the southern parking strip of Fair Oaks just north of Del Mar Blvd.)”

For shift information and to sign up, please call or email volunteer@unionstationhs.org or call (626) 240-0720.

“From volunteering, to donating, to holding food drives, there are many ways volunteers can be involved in rebuilding lives this holiday season,” according to Union Station’s website.

More Turkey, Please

Senior Center hosts annual holiday dinner

The Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., will be offering a traditional turkey feast with all the trimmings at noon Thursday, Nov. 28. They’ll even do all the cooking and cleanup, so all anyone has to do is come to the event.

Senior Center membership is not required to attend.

Diners will sit comfortably at beautifully decorated tables and enjoy a delicious, traditional Thanksgiving meal in a festive and fun atmosphere, accompanied by piano music performed by Morey Wolfson.

Prepaid reservations must be received at the Welcome Desk no later than Tuesday, Nov. 26. The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members of all ages.

For more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

A Call to Unity

Steven Greenbaum describes a way to disagree without dividing into competing tribes in ‘One Family: Indivisible’

Steven Greenbaum, founder of Life interfaith Church in Lynwood, Washington, will be at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena at 2 p.m. Sunday to read and talk about his book, “One Family: Indivisible: A Spiritual Memoir.”

“It is a journey of mountain tops and deep valleys, but it leads to the inclusivity and mutual respect possible with Interfaith,” states the book’s jacket. “This is a book for seekers of all races, ethnicities, and spiritual paths who search for that elusive goal of a community of love and inclusion that also respects our diversity.”

According to Greenbaum, “We have divided ourselves by race, gender, ethnicity, and most empathically at this moment, our spiritual differences. We can fill our hearts with love or hate. … It is time to choose love.”

Joining Greenbaum at Vroman’s for Local Authors Day will be Marilyn Ladd, author of “Glad to Be a Ladd,” and Michelle Kuei, author of “Perfectly Normal: An Immigrant’s Story.”

Vroman’s Bookstore is located at 695. E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstrore.com for more information.