‘Stealin’ Home’

Boston Court hosts second of three concerts honoring Jackie Robinson

The second of three concerts honoring legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson during the year of his 100th birthday is set for Sunday at Boston Court in Pasadena.

The first concert, held last Sunday at Whittier College Memorial Chapel, was co-sponsored by the Institute for Baseball Studies and the Pasadena-based Baseball Reliquary. Like that event, Sunday’s concert, and the concert after that on Dec. 15, features Bobby Bradford’s “Stealin’ Home” jazz suite as its centerpiece.

In addition to a performance of “Stealin’ Home,” the Donovan/Muradian Quintet will open the program with a selection of songs played at Jackie and Rachel Robinson’s inaugural “Afternoon of Jazz” concert in Stamford, Connecticut in 1963. Seating is limited so attendees are asked to arrive a half-hour prior to 7 p.m. presentation. For further details, visit baseballreliquary.org/2019/11/a-swinging-centennial-jackie-robinson-at-100-2/.

Boston Court Pasadena is located at 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 791-7647 or visit baseballreliquary.org

The last opportunity to see “Stealin’ Home” will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Robinson Park Recreation Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena.

Presented by the Baseball Reliquary and the NAACP Pasadena Branch, in collaboration with Pasadena City Council member John J. Kennedy, the concert features singer-songwriter Byron Motley performing a collection of songs that reflect Robinson’s historic debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

Admission will be free, but attendees will need to RSVP for tickets at sporras@cityofpasadena.net.

All of the concerts are supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, according to Terry Cannon, executive director of the Baseball Reliquary and co-director of the Institute for Baseball Studies.

Hacker’s Holiday

2019 Hackaday Super Conference set for this weekend

Engineers and engineering enthusiasts will be gathering Friday through Sunday at the Los Angeles College of Music for the 2019 Hackaday Super Conference, now in its fourth year, hosted by Hackaday LA and DesignLab.

Considered the greatest gathering of hardware hackers, builders, engineers and enthusiasts in the world, the 2019 Hackaday SuperConference at the Los Angeles College of Music, at 14 E. Del Mar Blvd. in Pasadena, will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Attendees are advised to plan to arrive by Thursday evening and take part in an impromptu meetup at a nearby bar.

The conference officially begins Friday at 10 a.m. with workshops. Later that night, a kick-off launch party will be held at Supplyframe headquarters, 30 E. Del Mar Blvd., with live music, drinks and appetizers.

Tickets are from $128 to $256 and include admission to the kick-off party at Supplyframe headquarters from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday

For more information about the schedules, list of speakers and the important Hackaday workshops, visit innovatepasadena.org/events/hackaday-superconference-2019 or hackaday.io/superconference.

The Place to Be

Pasadena Senior Center offers an afternoon of fun

The Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center is the place to be Friday afternoon for a free movie screening and event aimed at showcasing Elvis Presley’s gospel roots.

First, at 1 p.m., the center will be screening “Yesterday,” starring Himesh Patel and Lily James, the story of a struggling singer-songwriter who suffers a freak accident duiring a blackout only to realize the Beatles never existed, and that he is the only person to remember their music.

At 3:30 p.m. in Scott Pavilion, MUSE/IQUE guest performing artists will showcase Elvis Presley and his roots in gospel that led to early rock hysteria.

You do not have to be a member of the Pasadena Senior Center to attend, but you do have to be 50 or older. n