Silent No More

House finally supports Schiff’s resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

For 19 years US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) has fought to get the US to recognize the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of Ottoman Turks between 1915 and 1923 in what has come to be known as the Armenian Genocide.

Schiff’s efforts came to fruition on Tuesday when the House voted 405-11 to approve a resolution formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Schiff said the vote meant that the US would never again be intimidated into silence.

“Today, the House decisively voted to commemorate the Armenian Genocide,” Schiff said in a prepared statement. “In so doing, the House declared that it will no longer be party to the cause of genocide denial. This is a vote I have fought for 19 years to make possible, and one that tens of thousands of my Armenian American constituents have worked, struggled, and prayed for decades to see.”

Pasadena annually holds a memorial event to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the genocide. In 2015, the city erected a genocide memorial in Memorial Park.

The Turkish government has strongly opposed Schiff’s measure, claiming the genocide never happened.

MIRACLE ON 34TH

Contemporary Craft Market hosts final show at Pasadena Convention Center Exhibit Hall

The Contemporary Crafts Market celebrates 34 years of fine craft in its final show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Pasadena Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

“Miracle on 34th, as its promoters are calling the event, features acclaimed artisans who will exhibit and sell their original, American-made works of functional, decorative and wearable art.

“The show is ending. We are retiring, but art is timeless,” said Contemporary Crafts Market founder and CEO Roy Helm. “When I launched this show 34 years ago, my goal was to showcase fine craft and wonderful products you cannot find anywhere else. There’s nothing like handcrafted artistry to enhance home and everyday life. Our holiday event is an oasis of beauty built to last a lifetime.”

The show, one of the longest running public juried fine craft events of its kind, will feature handcrafted furnishings, ceramics, jewelry and textiles, hand-loomed rugs, clothing, blown glass, metal work and woodwork.

Once inside, shop for one-of-a-kind creations, meet today’s modern masters and learn the history and human stories behind everything you see.

“Nothing is mass-produced. Everything is made by hand. That means many products are eco-friendly and made with stylish sustainability,” said Helm. “When you see original works of art, you are experiencing history, tradition, skill and heart. The public makes the Contemporary Crafts Market an all-American success story with a happy ending.”

The Contemporary Craft Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 at the door.

The Pasadena Convention Center is located at 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. For more information, visit craftsource.net and Instagram @contemporarycraftsmarket.

CRAFTSMAN WEEKEND

Pasadena Heritage presents annual tour and lecture event Friday,

Saturday and Sunday

Pasadena Heritage presents Craftsman Weekend on Nov. 1, 2 and 3, featuring house tours of notable Craftsman properties, along with bus and walking tours of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Other events scheduled include a Show and Sale with exhibitors of antique and contemporary furniture and decorative arts, a silent auction, workshops and presentations.

The tour includes three Greene & Greene homes, as well as tours of two other beautiful Pasadena homes. In addition, Pasadena Heritage will be offering exclusive receptions at historic locations throughout the weekend.

For more information, call (626) 441-6333 or visit pasadenaheritage.org/craftsmanweekend.

TAKING A STAND

Dog Haus insists hot dogs are sandwiches

Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is taking an official stance on whether a hotdog is a really a sandwich, a question that has hounded mankind for decades.

Officials with Dog Haus say the answer is yes, hot dogs really are sandwiches. To drive home the point, they are donating $1 of purchase price from every Haus Dog sold on Nov. 3, National Sandwich Day, to No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“We’re celebrating National Sandwich Day because we know hot dogs are sandwiches,” said Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler. “This holiday gives us the perfect opportunity to both encourage others to stand with us and help support No Kid Hungry.”

According to a company statement, one in 7 kids will face hunger this year. “No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve,” the statement reads.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs. n