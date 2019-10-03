Madison Seeks Re-election

District 6 councilman wants four more years

It’s official.

After giving the idea much thought, longtime Pasadena City Councilman Steve Madison has decided to seek another four-year term in local elected office.

“You and I have truly done some great work together. Yet there are still important challenges ahead. That’s why I’ve spoken to many of you, and many others, about whether I should seek another term on the council,” Madison wrote recently to supporters in his West Pasadena district.

A former federal prosecutor who is currently in a private law practice, Madison was first elected in 1999. District 6 includes the Rose Bowl, Brookside Park, the Colorado Street Bridge, the Vista Del Arroyo federal courthouse, ArtCenter College of Design, portions of Old Pasadena and some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city.

Madison’s only declared opponent is Tamerlin Godley, a litigation partner with Munger, Tolles & Olson. Godley’s specialty, according to her bio, “is handling complex business litigation disputes and specializes in entertainment litigation and advising.”

A 1996 graduate of the USC Gould of Law, Godley presently serves as counsel to the major studios, networks, recording companies and music publishers, the bio states.

“I have been humbled,” Madison wrote of the response he’s received to his queries about running again. Although the memo was to constituents — not the press — Madison advised to “please feel free to share the news with your friends and neighbors! And please let them know they can expect to hear from me soon as our campaign gets underway.”

Serving Up Solutions

Local grocery store to host food truck event in support of School on Wheels Skid Row program

Starting tomorrow, Oct. 4, there will be a weekly food truck event at the Altadena Grocery Outlet, with a percentage of proceeds going to School On Wheels, according to community activist and School on Wheels volunteer Rene Amy.

“Funds raised will be used to purchase a shiny new refrigerator for SoW’s Skid Row Learning Center to keep kids’ snacks cold,” Amy wrote to PW with news of the truck stop idea. The store is located at 2270 Lake Ave, Altadena.

“In addition to donating the location for the event, Mario and Michell Guajardo, owners of the Grocery Outlet, have personally offered to stock the new fridge,” Amy wrote.

Events will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the store and feature rotating cuisine from different trucks each week, Amy said.

“Credit Mario with the idea and Altadena local Lauren Fitzpatrick of thetropictruck.com with making it happen,” he said.

For more on the School on Wheels program on Skid Row, read a column Amy wrote for the Pasadena Weekly in May at pasadenaweekly.com/author/rene-amy/.