Reading Rescue

Vroman’s partners with PEF to bring books to kids experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness

Vroman’s Bookstore is teaming up with the Pasadena Education Foundation (PEF) to bring books to Families in Transition, an organization providing equitable access to a high-quality education and support services to Pasadena Unified School District students experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness.

The idea is to raise $4,000 to bring books to the 400 kids of all ages who are part of the program.

For almost 50 years, the nonprofit PEF has contributed to building community partnerships to support public schools through fundraising, community engagement and educational programs.

Vroman’s Bookstore, which has a second store in Hastings Ranch as well as two boutiques at LAX and an an e-commerce website, was founded in 1894 by Adam Clark Vroman,

who was photographer and loved giving books and other things to his community. The bookstore celebrated its 125th anniversary in November.

For more on Vroman’s, visit vromansbookstore.com/families-transition-fundraiser, or

http://weblink.donorperfect.com/vromansbookcampaign.

For more on Families in Transition, visit pusd.us/Domain/887.

For more on the PEF, visit pased.org.

Helping Those Hit Hard Pasadena Community Foundation grant helps Hillsides youth suffering through COVID-19 crisis Hillsides has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) to purchase food, groceries, and basic supplies for foster and transitional-aged youth as part of its COVID-19 Response Fund. Hillsides was one of 26 local nonprofits to receive support from the PCF, which awarded a total of $372,000 in grants to local community-based organizations serving families and individuals experiencing extreme hardship from the economic, social and physical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PCF COVID-19 Response Fund was established to activate local philanthropy and provide direct relief to Pasadena-area residents. The fund was seeded with an initial commitment of $100,000 from PCF, and has grown with gifts from community members, private foundations, and local businesses. “We are incredibly grateful to the Pasadena Community Foundation for this generous grant that will greatly help some of our most vulnerable clients who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hillsides President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Costa. “This funding will enable us to provide the most basic necessities to many of our children in foster care and transition-aged youth who lost jobs and are in danger of slipping through the cracks into homelessness because of the crisis.”

Fresh & Ready

Fresh Brothers opens 21st location at Kitchen United Mix in Pasadena

Fresh Brothers, a premium pizza brand committed to making better food and even better communities, has announced the opening of its first Pasadena location at Kitchen United Mix.

The pizza brand now has 21 locations in Southern California, offering healthful, all-natural pizza delivery and pickup options. Fresh Brothers brings a California twist on traditional pizza, with fresh ingredients and a range of dietary options.

Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve Impossible Meat and offers vegan, keto and gluten-free crusts. Fresh Brothers is passionate about its communities — donating thousands of pizzas to first-responders and helping to raise money for schools, veterans and local nonprofits.

“We couldn’t be happier with the opportunity to bring Fresh Brothers to Pasadena and further extend our footprint into the San Gabriel Valley,” said Geoffrey Goodman, CEO of Fresh Brothers. “This is a wonderful community and we are thrilled to now be a part of it.”

Fresh Brothers now offers curbside pickup and contactless delivery to safeguard the health of team members and guests.

Fresh Brothers’ Pasadena store is located in Kitchen United Mix at 55 S. Madison Ave., Pasadena. Pickup and delivery orders can be made daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, call (626)-817-6600 or visit freshbrothers.com.