Santa Visits Holidayfest!

Featuring live music, a scavenger hunt, a visit from Santa and giveaways, Holidayfest! comes to South Lake Avenue Saturday

Presented by the South Lake Business Association, Holidayfest! allows eventgoers to take advantage of in-store specials and promotions offered by more than 40 South Lake Avenue merchants.

Additional festive activities include a themed scavenger hunt, live music, photos with Santa, holiday crafts for kids, carolers, cookie decorating, holiday character photo ops, raffles, and gift giveaways.

“Our holiday celebration definitely gets event attendees in the holiday spirit and invites everyone to explore the district while sharing memories with friends and family,” said Gina Tleel, executive director of the South Lake Business Association.

Holidayfest! is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 345 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena. Free admission and parking. For more information visit: southlakeavenue.org

Holiday Sights and Sounds

75th annual ‘Candlelight & Carols’ set for Saturday at Pasadena Presbyterian Church

The 75th annual “Candlelight & Carols” will be performed at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd.

Presented by the church group Friends of Music, the two events are free, but free-will offerings will be accepted.

PPC’s resident vocal and hand bell choirs collaborate on this annual offering of fresh performances of Christmas favorites.

This year’s program features sacred and secular music by John Rutter, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Bob Chilcott. Highlights include Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “The Night Before Christmas” presented by noted musical theater actress Julia Aks with the Friends of Music orchestra, and Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”

As is customary, everyone in attendance will be invited to join in audience caroling, led by the orchestra and PPC’s iconic pipe organ.

Free parking is available, and the PPC Sanctuary is mobility-impaired accessible. A dessert reception follows the 7:30 p.m. performance.

For more information, call (626) 793-2191 or visit ppcmusic.org.

‘Holiday Brasstacular’

Pasadena Presbyterian hosts Pro Musica performance Sunday

Pasadena Pro Musica will present a power-packed program of holiday inspired music for chorus and brass ensemble Sunday, Dec. 8, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church.

The concert will feature two very popular works, John Rutter’s” Gloria” and Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata.”

This “Holiday Brasstacular” will also present some lesser known works from several masters of the past, including Michael Praetorius, Giovanni Gabriel and Johann Pachelbel.

Single tickets are $20. Student rush tickets are $5 and subject to availabiliuty five minutes prior to the concert. Valid student ID required. Visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4352524 for a direct ticket link. Children under 10 admitted free.

Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena. For more information, call (213) 458-5433 or write to info@PasadenaProMusica.org.

Vintage Vibe

Pasadena Museum of History presents ‘Starting Anew: Transforming Pasadena, 1890-1930’ Sunday

The Pasadena Museum of History celebrates the season and the exhibit “Starting Anew: Transforming Pasadena, 1890-1930” with a “Family Free” opening from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

In addition to the exhibition, highlights include:

• Performances of vintage music by historian and showman Galen Wilkes

• A peek into elegant Fenyes Mansion, adorned with touches of Edwardian-style holiday décor

• Traditional holiday festivities in the Finnish Folk Art Museum, hosted by the Finlandia Foundation

• Delectable refreshments

• A treasure trove of unique and thoughtful gift items for your holiday shopping in the Museum Store

Admission is free. Parking is also free in the museum lot and on Walnut Street.

The Pasadena Museum of History is located at 470 W. Walnut St. (corner Walnut Street and Orange Grove Boulevard), Pasadena.

For more information, visit pasadenahistory.org or call (626) 577-1660.