REALLY BIG SHOO

Pasadena Arts & Crafts comes to Hilton Pasadena Friday through Saturday

The Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show comes to Hilton Pasadena Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, bringing with it over 200 artisan exhibits and atelier workshops, along with complimentary food, wine and craft cocktail tastings, music and prizes.

The three-day event encompasses all handcrafted media — jewelry, clothing, woodwork, ceramics, artwork, paper arts, specialty foods, antiquities, and objets d’art — designed and made by independent artisans, studio artists, and small production workshops.

Many highly skilled handcraft artisans have spent over 40 years reviving lost styles, using traditional tools and techniques, and natural materials, from dazzling hand-cut gemstones to one-of-a-kind artisan design, in both traditional and contemporary styles.

In addition to this unique shopping experience you will also have the opportunity to take part in the atelier workshops, create and explore handcraft skills such as jewelry making, painting, fabric work, Venetian mask making, and mixed media.

Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $8 online/$10 at the door. For more information, visit artsandcraftsshow.com.

FESTIVAL OF FITNESS

2nd annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival set for Saturday, Nov. 9

The city of Pasadena, in partnership with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the 2nd annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Brookside Park.

The festival will feature more than 10 adaptive recreational sporting events that are open to the public and free to participate. Adaptive sports include hand cycling, wheelchair rugby, pickle ball, beep baseball, tennis, boccia, basketball, and archery. Additionally, the festival will feature a creative art section and resource fair.

The purpose of the festival is to introduce the community to adaptive sports, provide learning opportunities to the general public, and showcase members of the community with disabilities in a way the general public does not often see.

“This is the second of what we hope will be many Pasadena-based events promoting accessible and inclusive sports and fitness opportunities,” said Ali Everett, accessibility issues coordinator for the city of Pasadena.

To register, visit Triumph-Foundation.org/ASF.

For more information, email info@Triumph-Foundation.org.

A ONE NIGHT ROMCOM

Musical version of ‘The Goodbye Girl’ performed one night only at

Alex Theatre

“The Goodbye Girl,” the musical adaptation of Neil Simon’s 1977 film of the same name, will be presented by the Musical Theater Guild at 7 p.m. one night only, Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

The story follows the unlikely comic romance between Paula, a bitter single mother and former Broadway dancer, and Elliot, an opinionated actor who shows up unexpectedly with a lease to sublet her apartment.

Simon’s collaborators for the musical, which opened on Broadway in 1993, were Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel.

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are available by visiting alextheatre.org or calling (818) 243-2539.

EXPERIENCE AT WORK

Riddle appointed by Newsom to state Juvenile Parole Board

Phlunte Riddle, a former Pasadena police official who most recently served as a consultant on external affairs to Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), was recently appointed to the state Juvenile Parole Board by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Riddle, 60, has owned Phlunte Riddle Leadership Consultants since 2013. She was interim executive director of the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley Chapter in 2013, and served in several positions at the Pasadena Police Department from 1984 to 2012, including as an officer, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, public information officer and adjutant to the chief of police.

Riddle’s appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.