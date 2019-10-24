Rose Queen Chosen

La Salle senior Camille Kennedy picked after month-long selection process

The Tournament of Roses Association on Tuesday crowned Camille Kennedy the 102nd Rose Queen during a ceremony at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The La Salle High School senior lives in Pasadena and is a member of her school’s drama/musical theater troupe. She has been featured in three productions, including a lead role in the spring 2019 musical “City of Angels.”

Last week acclaimed entertainer Rita Moreno, actor Gina Torres and Olympic Gold Medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez were named co-grand marshals of the Rose Parade.

Kennedy was crowned by Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber, the first Latina to serve as association president. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Power of Hope.”

Members of the Royal Court are: Cole Fox, a senior at South Pasadena High School; Emilie Risha, a senior at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior; Rukan Saif, a senior at Arcadia High School; Reese Rosental Saporito, a senior at Marshall Fundamental Secondary School; Mia Thorsen, a senior at Marshall Fundamental Secondary School; Michael Wilkins, a senior at Maranatha High School.

At La Salle, Kennedy is a member of the afterschool choral group and the Support Our Troops Club. She plans to pursue a liberal arts degree in Japanese linguistics, social sciences, or culture and media studies, and hopes to attend college in Japan.

Camille is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Kennedy. She has two younger sisters, Ava and Esmé.

‘FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE’

Faure ‘Requiem’ to be centerpiece of concert featuring music from around the world

Pasadena Pro Musica kicks off its 56th season at Pasadena Presbyterian Church Sunday with the “Festival of Remembrance,” musical performances from a variety of cultures related to the theme of honoring ancestors and loved ones who have passed.

The centerpiece work is Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem, in celebration of All Saints Day on Nov. 1.

The remainder of the concert will feature selections related to the Mexican festival Dia de los Muertos and Halloween, and music from the Jewish, African American and Greek traditions. In celebration of the Chinese Hungry Ghost Month, Pro Musica will be joined by guest artists from the Los Angeles Yue Opera Troupe.

Single tickets are $20. Student rush tickets are $5 and will be sold, subject to availability 10 minutes before the performance. Valid student ID is required. Children under 10 admitted free. Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena. For more information, visit PasadenaProMusica.org., call (213) 458-5433 or write to info@PasadenaProMusica.org.

CALIFORNIA’S JOAN OF ARC

Altadena Historical Society Quarterly Program features talk on Toypurina and the San Gabriel Mission Tongva revolt

The story of the San Gabriel Mission Tongva revolt led by California’s Joan of Arc, Toypurina, will be told at Altadena Historical Society’s quarterly program on Monday, Oct. 28.

The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive. The program is free to Historical Society members; donations from non-members are appreciated.

Kat High, a Hupa Indian from Northern California, will lead the talk about Toypurina’s bravery, leadership and wisdom. An expert on Native American history, High is an adviser to several California Native American cultural centers and museums.

Regarding the revolt, in 1785, soon after the San Gabriel Mission was built, a group of Tongva tribe members rebelled against the Spanish. One of the leaders, Toypurina, was a young medicine woman who is known today as the Joan of Arc of California, who led tribe members on a brave but ultimately futile revolt against Spanish rule. Her legacy is honored with a mural in Boyle Heights and an art installation at the Baldwin Park Metrolink Station.

For more information, call (626) 797-8016, email altadenahistorical.society@yahoo.com or visit altadenahistoricalsociety.org. n