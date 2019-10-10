For Art’s Sake

Pasadena to host ArtNight and ArtWalk this weekend

ArtNight returns to Pasadena from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday with events scheduled at 22 locations, followed by 14th annual ArtWalk from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, beginning at Green Street and Madison Avenue, in the city Playhouse District.

ArtNight is an ongoing partnership among many cultural institutions and the Cultural Affairs Division of the city of Pasadena. The event is sponsored by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission with support from the following: the Pasadena Department of Transportation Transit Division; the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority; the and Pasadena Center Operating Company (PCOC).

Included in Friday’s events, Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena will host an open house dance party. City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena will welcome visitors with a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” theme that will include live performances, a photo booth and food trucks.

Other events will include art, automobiles, tours of local landmarks and an exhibit of Pasadena baseball legend Jackie Robinson that includes live jazz at the Jackie Robinson Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena.

For more information, including local shuttles, visit cityofpasadena.net/artnight. For information of ArtWalk, visit playhousedistrict.org/calendar-of-events/artwalk.

Bogaard Endorses Gordo

Former mayor to serve as co-chair of councilman’s campaign

Former Mayor Bill Bogaard on Tuesday announced his support for Victor Gordo in the March 2020 mayoral race.

“I’m delighted to endorse Victor Gordo for Mayor because he’s a leader that brings people together,” Bogaard said in a prepared statement.

Bogaard served as Pasadena’s mayor from 1999 to 2015. He was the city’s first elected mayor since the 1920s.

Gordo, Major Williams and Jason Harden have announced intentions to challenge sitting Mayor Terry Tornek. Tornek’s 2016 opponent, former Councilwoman Jacque Robinson, has opened an exploratory committee.

“Time and time again on the Pasadena City Council, he has succeeded in building a consensus on a wide-range of complicated issues,” Bogaard wrote of Gordo.

“As someone who worked closely with Victor over the years, I appreciate his ability to hear differing viewpoints, then build a coalition that has strong support. Victor is energetic, deeply in touch with the community, and has developed a high level of faith and confidence from his constituents. I enthusiastically support his campaign for mayor and look forward to helping him get elected,” the former mayor wrote.

Bogaard will also serve as Gordo’s campaign co-chair and treasurer.

Snuffed Out

Council seeks to keep control of cannabis in Pasadena

The City Council voted on a pair of cannabis-related matters on Monday. First, the council voted 6-1 to uphold a Board of Zoning Appeals decision to deny a cannabis operator’s appeal on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application.

Meanwhile, the council instructed staff to prepare a counter initiative to one that could allow 18 cannabis companies that were forced to close because they operated without CUPs to reopen and operate in the city without going through the city’s screening process or obtaining a CUP.

The city is hoping to defeat the People’s Initiative to Preserve the Existing Operation of Non-Offending Commercial Cannabis Businesses, which, if approved by voters, would grandfather in the businesses that were forced to close. New cannabis-related businesses would still be required to go through the city’s screening process.

The non-offending cannabis businesses initiative has already qualified for the March 3 election.

In June, SweetFlower Pasadena, The Atrium Group, Harvest of Pasadena, Integral Associates Dena, Tony Fong and MME Pasadena Retail were picked from among 122 applicants vying for permission to sell marijuana in the city.

According to Planning Director David Reyes, officials with SweetFlower Pasadena failed to include a map prepared by a licensed surveyor in its application.

SweetFlower’s CUP was denied and instead Harvest Pasadena was awarded the vaunted spot in Old Pasadena..