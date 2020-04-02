Meeting Needs Differently

Pasadena Senior Center changes event schedules to fit the demands of the coronavirus crisis

With the fitness center closed by emergency order and most classes and other activities canceled due to social distancing restrictions, staff at the Pasadena Senior Center have developed creative alternatives for members and nonmembers during the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re still here for everyone who uses the center,” said Executive Director Akila Gibbs. “We’re just doing everything differently under the circumstances.”

Fee-based spring classes from French language and computer learning to exercise such as Pilates, yoga and chair aerobics will be offered online as a virtual option. Members of the Pasadena Senior Center may visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Class Registration or call to register or for more information,

As an alternative to monthly gatherings with MUSE/IQUE guest artists who make interactive presentations about the orchestra’s upcoming concerts, Artistic Director Rachael Worby and various musicians, artists, dancers and vocalists will host a brief webinar every Wednesday to give members and nonmembers of the center an up-close look at the magic behind their craft. Each webinar will be delivered to users’ email addresses. For more information, visit the Pasadena Senior Center website and click on Webinar Events.

The popular Pasadena Senior Center Book Club, which ordinarily meets once a month to discuss the same book, is going virtual for the time being. The current book is the novel “Mr. Churchill’s Secretary” by Susan Elia MacNeal. For more information visit the website and click on Virtual Book Club or call Judy Starlight, the Book Club coordinator, at (626) 685-6760.

With most Pasadena Senior Center users staying home by state mandate, they are encouraged to sign up for the Telephone Reassurance Program, which offers daily calls from volunteers who provide wellness checks and conversation. To be placed on the list, call (626) 685-6732.

The weekday sit-down hot lunch program for people 60 and older has been transformed to a pickup service every Tuesday until the coronavirus crisis is over. Anyone who is not registered already for the new system may call (626) 960-2995 and ask for Meals at Home Pasadena to get instructions on where to pick up five lunches every Tuesday.

Updates on these and other offerings will be posted at pasadenaseniorcenter.org as needed, or call (626) 795-4331. n