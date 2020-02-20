Let the Games Begin

Registration for Pasadena Senior Games opens March 2

Free guided tours of Tournament House, the iconic Southern California landmark and home to the Adults ages 50 to 99 and older are invited to sign up to compete in the 28th annual Pasadena Senior Games, a series of 22 competitive Olympics-style individual and team events ranging from archery to volleyball from May 2 to July 12. Previous competition experience is not required.

Athletes are encouraged to visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Pasadena Senior Games March 2 to register for competitions in Pasadena, Arcadia, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Simi Valley and South El Monte. Registration deadlines are two weeks prior to the start of each competition.

“Every year the Pasadena Senior Games promotes active lifestyles and social engagement for older adults, which have a direct correlation to longer and healthier lives,” said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center.

It is anticipated that at least 1,500 athletes will participate this year. Among the many medalists at the 2019 Pasadena Senior Games were Kellie-Bea Cooper for 50-yard freestyle swimming in the category of women ages 50 to 54 and Joe Durrenberger for men’s shot put in the category of men ages 85 to 89. Ninety-year-old Gunnar Linde set a USA track and field record for his age group in the 5,000-meter run.

“The accomplishments of Pasadena Senior Games athletes and their generosity of spirit toward one another is humbling,” said Annie Laskey, director of the Pasadena Senior Games. “The passion and dedication of athletes, officials and volunteers is inspiring.”

For more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org, email sports@pasadenaseniorcenter.org, or call 626-685-6755.

Another way to participate in the games is to volunteer for positions that include registering athletes, timing, scoring, manning water stations and more. Volunteers of all ages may call (626) 685-6755 or email sports@pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Border Advice

Free forum on immigration reform set for March 5

Jennifer Chacon, one of the faculty leaders of the newly established Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA, will address the hot topic of immigration at a free public forum from 9 to 11 a.m. March 5 at the Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena.

Chacon’s areas of expertise are citizenship, immigration, border control and human trafficking. She serves with the immigration section of the American Association of Law Schools and on the 9th Circuit Advisory Committee.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with an optional brunch for $25. Reservations for seating also are advised and are available by calling (626) 798-0965 or online at my.lwv.org. Deadline for brunch reservation is noon Feb. 28. n

To Arcadia and Beyond

NASA Ambassador Roseanne Sachson to speak to Arcadia Woman’s Club

NASA Solar System Ambassador (SSA) Rosanne Sachson will be speaking about how Apollo 11’s moon landing on July 20, 1969, has brought us to today’s space accomplishments and shows us where NASA is headed in its future missions at the Arcadia Woman’s Club general membership meeting March 4.

The title of Sachson’s speech is “Apollo: To the Moon and Beyond.”

n addition to her SSA post, Sachson, an architectural interior designer, responsible for the architectural and interior design, customized furnishings, millwork and overseeing of construction of the innovative 3,200 square foot Flight System Testbed and 1,800 square foot Project Design Center at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

The Arcadia Woman’s Club meeting is at 11 a.m. March 4 at 324 S. First Ave., Arcadia.

Both the $15 lunch and the program require reservations by Monday, March 2. Make reservations by calling Linda Mokler at (626) 818-7779. Email the club at info@arcadiawomansclub.org or visit them online at arcadiawomansclub.org and facebook.com/arcadiawomansclub.org. n