The People Have Eaten

Voters choose favorites during

Cheeseburger Week

All told, 1,720 votes were cast online during Cheeseburger Week Jan. 26-31 in the challenge to determine favorites in 15 categories ranging from Favorite Place for a Burger to Favorite Dessert after a Burger.

“Thank you to all the restaurant participants and everyone who voted in this year’s Cheeseburger Challenge,” said Pasadena Chamber CEO Paul Little. “It is exciting to see the interest and enthusiasm everyone shows for Cheeseburger Week in Pasadena. We all have Lionel Sternberger and the Rite Spot to thank for inventing the cheeseburger in Pasadena in 1924.”

Congratulations to those named favorites in these categories in the 2020 Cheeseburger Challenge:

Favorite Place to go for a Burger

1. Dog Haus/Dog Haus Biergarten: 19%

2. The Stand 15%

3. The Langham Huntington Hotel 10.5%

Favorite Innovative Burger

1. Umami Burger 18%

2. Kings Row Gastropub 13%

3. The Pan 7%

Favorite Lunch Counter Burger

1. Pie ‘n Burger 32%

2. The Counter 29%

3. The Pan 18%

Favorite Traditional Cheeseburger

1. The Stand 32%

2. Clearman’s Galley 16%

3. Cindy’s Restaurant 9%

Favorite Sliders

1. Dog Haus 15%

2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House 9%

3. Foothill 8%

Favorite Gourmet Burger

1. Dog Haus 36%

2. The Stand 27%

3. Terrace at the Langham 14%

Favorite Alternative burger

1. Umami Burger (Impossible Burger) 24%

2. The Counter (Bison Burger) 17%

3. True Food Kitchen (Upside Down Quinoa

Burger) 11%

Favorite Turkey Burger

1. Barney’s Beanery 26%

2. The Great Maple/Green Street Restaurant

(tie) 18%

3. Kathleen’s Restaurant 9%

Favorite Sit-down/White Table Cloth Burger

1. Fleming’s Prime Steak House and Wine Bar 26%

2. The Royce Wood Fired Steakhouse at the Langham 25%

3. Alexander’s Steakhouse 18%

Favorite New Participating Restaurant

1. Alexander’s Steakhouse 25.5%

2. Granville 24%

3. Café 1919 at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens 17%

Favorite Bar Burger

1. Dog Haus Biergarten 25.5%

2. Fleming’s/Clearman’s Galley (tie) 12%

3. White Horse Lounge 8%

Favorite Veggie/Vegan Burger

1. Taproom at the Langham 16%%

2. True Food Kitchen 12.5%

3. La Grande Orange Café 7%

Favorite Craft Beer with a Burger

1. Dog Haus Biergarten 16%

2. Kings Row Gastropub 14.5%

3. Lucky Baldwin’s 11%

Favorite Dessert After a Burger

1. Pie ‘n Burger 28.43%

2. The Terrace at the Langham

22.5%

3. Stonefire Grill 14%

Favorite Cocktail with a Burger

1. Taproom at the Langham 21.5%

2. White Horse Lounge 17%

3. Paul Martin’s American Grill 16%

Open House

Free public tours of Pasadena’s Tournament House have begun

Free guided tours of Tournament House, the iconic Southern California landmark and home to the Tournament of Roses Association, are open to the public.

Tours of the former Wrigley Mansion began, at no cost, on Feb. 6 and will continue every Thursday at 2 and 3 p.m.

Tournament of Roses volunteers from the Heritage Committee, knowledgeable of the organization’s history and details of the house, conduct the tours.

The Rose Bowl Game room renovation at Tournament House is complete and open for viewing. Highlights include new touch screens highlighting Rose Bowl Game Hall of Fame inductees, a Pac-12 and Big Ten helmet wall, video playback of Rose Bowl Game history and much more.

The house was once the home of chewing gum mogul William Wrigley Jr. and his wife, Ada,l who died in 1958. That year, the Wrigley family presented the property to the city of Pasadena, with the request that it become the base of operations for the TofR.

Surrounding Tournament House are the Wrigley Gardens, which feature a floral display of roses, camellia and annuals. The gardens feature the All-America Rose Selections (AARS) award-winning Tournament of Roses rose developed especially for the Tournament of Roses Centennial in 1989.

Groups of 10 or more may call (626) 449-4100 for tour reservations.