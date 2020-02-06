Book Buzz

Vroman’s new wine bar The 1894 set to open Monday

Vroman’s Bookstore is opening a wine bar called The 1894, which will feature literature-inspired cocktails, craft beer, flights of wine, small bites and special events.

The 1894 name “acts as a bridge between our past, the year. Vroman’s was founded, and our future, this next stage in the Vroman’s evolution,” bookstore spokeswoman Jennifer Ramos wrote in an email.

“We love that the name is an instant ice breaker, giving us the

opportunity to talk with people about the store’s long, rich history. And there’s a little bit of a wink in the juxtaposition of the year we were founded and the modern aesthetic of the bar, a ‘look at us now,’ that speaks to how far we’ve come,” Ramos wrote.

The bar staff includes expert Bentley Hale, whose enthusiasm for wine developed before she could legally drink it — tagging along with family on tasting strolls throughout Paso Robles.

“I would like to feature unique wine varietals primarily made in California, Oregon and Washington along with classic varietals specific to their most popular wine regions,” said Hale, who will be managing the bar. “We will focus on both wine and craft beer flights that help showcase different styles and allow guests to learn more about each type.”

Vroman’s is located at 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

Stamp of Honor

Barrier breaking journalist Gwen Ifill has postage stamp made in her honor

Award-winning journalist Gwen Ifill, who broke gender and racial barriers in print and broadcast news during her career, will be honored Sunday by the US Postal Service with a commemorative stamp bearing her image.

Ifill died of breast and endometrial cancer on Nov. 14, 2016, at age 61.

Los Angeles Postmaster Joe Zapata will preside over a special unveiling of the stamp at 9 a.m. Sunday at First AME Church, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd., Los Angeles.

After graduating from college in 1977, Ifill worked at the Boston Herald American, the Baltimore Evening Sun, the Washington Post and The New York Times. In 1994, she took a broadcast job at NBC, where she covered politics in the DC bureau. Five years later, she joined PBS; she became the senior political correspondent for “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer” and moderator and managing editor of “Washington Week” — the first woman and first African American to moderate a major television news-analysis show.

In 2013, she became co-anchor of the “PBS NewsHour,”part of the first all-female team to anchor a national nightly news program.

Among Ifill’s honors were the Radio Television Digital News Foundation’s Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award (2006), Harvard’s Joan Shorenstein Center’s Goldsmith Career Award for Excellence in Journalism (2009) and induction into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame (2012). In 2015, she was awarded the Fourth Estate Award by the National Press Club. She received numerous honorary degrees and served on the boards of the News Literacy Project and the Committee to Protect Journalists, which renamed its Press Freedom Award in her honor.

Customers may purchase stamps, part of the USPC Black Heritage series, and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling (800) 782-6724, by mail through USA Philatelic catalog, and at Post Office locations nationwide.