Trévon Sailor helps motivate through his coffee company

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Hard work was instilled in Trévon Sailor from a young age. An Army veteran, Sailor is using his work ethic to make his coffee company, Sailor’s Brew Coffee, successful.

“I grew up with my mom and my grandparents in Altadena,” Sailor said. “My grandfather was always doing yard work. He did everything himself. We didn’t have a gardener. He was very hands on. He’s hop out there in the yard and then work in the kitchen. He taught me hard work pays off. It’s good. It builds character. It was a good transition to the military and building character.”

Sailor launched his Pasadena-based coffee concept with brothers Tevin, 21, and Travis, 23, in November 2018 as a website. He came up with the idea after speaking to family friend, coffee roaster Kip Rolfe.

“He enlightened me not just about roasting, but about the entire business,” Sailor said. “Through those conversations, I decided to start my own cold brew. I started giving out samples to family and friends and I had a lot of good feedback.”

In mid-June, he took a 19-day trip to Colombia to learn about coffee at a “ground level,” he said. He did research and returned in July and shared with his family his direction. Through other research, he discovered Ethiopian Arabica, which is about 6% of the coffee consumed worldwide.

Sailor’s Brew Coffee offers slow-roasted, single-origin coffee from renowned coffee farms across the globe including Ethiopia, Jamaica and Columbia. He’s planning to debut a light roast coffee, but his niche is Ethiopian coffee.

Sailor, 29, shares his love of quality coffee and a positive lifestyle one “cup of motivation” at a time.

Sailor’s Brew is named after his surname and he plays on it at his company. He has North Star, a medium roast and named after sailors’ navigation guide, and Crow’s Nest, a dark roast that refers to the highest part of a ship. Unrelated to shipping is the medium roast Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee, which is world-renown for its sweetness and body.

“Our brand is about positive motivation and sticking to your goals,” he said. “As a boat can only go to one port at a time, we’re sticking to one thing and we’re planning the next one as we get accustomed.

“We’re going to have a push notification through an app that’s going to tie into our online store, if you want coffee, a mug or apparel that we offer for purchase. The app will serve motivational purposes, too. We’ll have quotes that will come out daily.”

Sailor’s Brew Coffee gave 10% of his sales to the Wounded Warrior Project during Veterans Day week.

Sailor dedicated more than four years of his life to the U.S. Army as an airborne ranger with the 82nd Airborne Division. Reaching the rank of sergeant, he served two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in a sniper/reconnaissance platoon.

He joined at age 17 when it was hard for him to get a job. He graduated high school at age 17 and, in light of lawsuits by parents suing companies for overworking their children, he was left without a job until he was 18.

“It was set in stone that I was going to go to CSUN, but at the last minute, my financial aid was revoked,” he said. “It was a back against the wall situation.”

He isn’t one to stay stagnant, so he joined the Army. He understands veterans’ plight.

“Help is needed,” said Sailor, who was born at Huntington Hospital. “I’ve dealt with the PTSD I’ve had in various degrees. I have different disabilities due to deployment. People have strained backs. People still have shrapnel in them from IEDs, lost limbs. It’s only right that I give back. If I could give back more, I would. It’s just in the growing stage. I want to bless other people as well.”

Sailor’s Brew Coffee

sailorsbrewcoffee.com