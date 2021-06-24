By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Booklovers and those with a green thumb can head to the South Pasadena Public Library at 1115 El Centro Street in South Pasadena starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26.

The Dollar Book Sale and Plant Swap are sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and South Pasadena Beautiful, respectively.

Books, DVDs and CDs for children and adults will be sold in the library’s community room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hardcovers will be two for $1, and paperbacks four for $1. Oversized books are priced at $1.

Used books are also for sale in the library’s second floor bookstore. “Last chance” 50-cent books will be available on the first floor. Library hours that day are 1 to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of books benefit the South Pasadena Public Library. Funds raised by the nonprofit Friends group enable the library to purchase enriching items and online services that cannot be included in the annual budget due to cost.

The South Pasadena Beautiful plant exchange is from 10 a.m. to noon in library park in front of the community room. The nonprofit organization, founded in 1965, partners with the community to pursue sustainable beautification projects in the city.

Karen Weinstock is on the board of both organizations.

“Every year, South Pasadena Beautiful’s annual garden tour also included a plant swap, which is highly regarded,” she said. “Everybody loves coming to that.

“This is the second year we haven’t been able to have the garden tour. This year, we did a virtual garden informational presentation to talk about gray water and environmentally aware gardening techniques on Zoom.”

Traditionally, the plant swap was at one of the tour’s homes. South Pasadena Beautiful frequently received donations from local nurseries. Members or patrons also brought plants or cuttings from their yard.

“That’s why I got involved with South Pasadena Beautiful. I enjoyed that,” Weinstock said.

“We also have the Golden Arrow Awards every May. We choose a few homes in the area that have done a particularly good job at landscaping. Lately, we’ve been focusing on drought-tolerant landscaping and do-it-yourself (categories). That’s who received the award this year.”

South Pasadena Beautiful heads up an ongoing project of landscaping at the post office.

“It’s a great group,” Weinstock said. “It’s a small group of volunteers. We don’t really have much going on for the volunteers. We’ve been so limited in the last year. We’re always looking for people to join and be involved.”

As for the Friends, it helps support the library, which Weinstock called a “gem.” The facility is one of the original Carnegie libraries. The Friends and the bookstore work to bring in funds for the library that reopened on June 15. The book sale is a way of celebrating that.

The Friends’ annual holiday book sale will return around Thanksgiving, Weinstock said.

“We love that so many people appreciate the library,” Weinstock said. “It’s such a beautiful building and the surrounding library park is really spectacular.”

On the west side of the library is one of the largest Moreton Bay Fig Library Tree.

“It’s massive and it’s the type of fig tree where the roots hang off the branches,” Weinstock said.

Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library’s Dollar Book Sale

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26

South Pasadena Beautiful’s Plant Swap

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26

WHERE: South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro Street, South Pasadena

COST: Free admission

INFO: southpasbeautiful.org or friendsofsopaslibrary.org