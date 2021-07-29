By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After two school years afflicted by the novel coronavirus, Pasadena Unified board president Scott Phelps is excited for the first full in-person school year since 2019. A strong advocate of bringing students back into the classroom as soon as possible, he hopes the preparations that the district has made will make people comfortable enough to send their children back to school. Phelps taught at John Muir High School for 14 years before joining the school board.

What are the steps PUSD is taking to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff?

Well, you have to back up a little way to when PUSD was aggressively hosting vaccination clinics in the winter and spring. That’s the most important thing, most of our employees are vaccinated and 80% of Pasadena has had two shots and 88% have had one shot. It’s really high. In addition, we purchased air purifiers that will remove 99% of particles and upgraded the ventilation. Everybody will be masked — students and adults. We’ll have rigorous cleaning that will happen. But in general, what’s protecting us is just the very high vaccination rate.

How will PUSD handle home study? Will there be an independent study program?

Yes, but It’s not a question of how we’ll do it. We have to follow the state guidelines. They specify, by grade level, the amount of in-person contact that has to happen each week and the amount of synchronous online instruction. We’ll have all that ready, as you know we’ve been teaching online for well over a year.

How will the district accommodate the social and emotional well-being of students considering everything that has happened in the past year? Are there plans to hire more mental health professionals?

We had a big town meeting in the spring about our expanded learning opportunity funds and a lot of suggestions were made by the public. We are hiring more counseling services. In addition, we have this community schools effort that the neediest schools, like Madison, the two Washington schools and Eliot — the ones in sort of the urban core of Pasadena — we will have wraparound services, like a health center at each one of those campuses. That was a big focus of the board in the spring and that was the number one focus for the superintendent — serving the neediest students. Getting people to access it is a bit of a challenge because of the stigma, but the services are available.

How will the school district handle the learning gap that developed last year? Will you allow students to repeat grades or is there a program to help students catch up?

Our approach is accelerated learning; that’s the districtwide approach that our assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction, Helen Chan Hill, is leading the effort on. There’ll be afterschool options throughout the year to make up courses that students didn’t pass. We have summer institutes going on where the teachers are learning to teach in a way that can accelerate and get students caught up from the learning loss from the pandemic. I’ve been a big proponent of tutoring, like massive amounts of tutoring. I certainly would support assigning a tutor to every low-performing student.

How will the district utilize the funds it might receive from state and federal programs?

We used a significant amount of it to pay for employee expenses, such as custodians and others that would qualify because the custodians were doing deep cleaning and other things. We started with the expanded learning opportunities funding to expand the number of staff and services at the various schools, especially the ones I mentioned. There’s a large amount of one-time money. We have to figure out what to do with it. Of course, it will result in more services for kids, whether it’s tutors, nurses, counselors, social workers or technology. It’s a broad set of things, actually.

Are there plans to increase the wages of teachers?

Raises will happen but it will also be part of strategic budgeting where we try to establish a small number of priorities and then look at what we have to cut or reduce. Declining enrollment means you have rising costs but not rising revenue, so it creates a problem. But that’s the board’s priority to raise total compensation.

Are you excited for this upcoming school year?

I’m excited more for people to come back and feel safer. That leads to all of the in-person dynamics of larger groups, all the things people enjoy about school, like groups, clubs, sports teams, dances, extracurriculars and hanging out in the courtyard. I hope people feel safe enough so that large numbers will come back and they will get to experience that vitality.