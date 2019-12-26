Bellflower native Kirk Fletcher used to be a regular presence at LA-area clubs, fronting his own band or sitting in with fellow blues slingers like Paulie Cerra, Rick Holmstrom and Josh Smith when he wasn’t out on tour. A commanding guitarist well respected for his expressive fretwork and tone, he’s been scarce since following his heart to Switzerland three years ago, however, so his show this Saturday at the Copper Still Grill is a welcome return.

The son of a Pentecostal minister, Fletcher was turned on to funk and rock by his older brother’s record collection, and was infatuated with guitar before he even hit puberty. After gigging around greater LA in gospel, funk and R&B bands for several years, he eventually focused his attention on blues and fell in with heavyweight Southland players like the influential Hollywood Fats, Lynwood Slim and Junior Watson (from whom Fletcher took invaluable lessons). In 1999 he released his first album, “I’m Here & I’m Gone,” and over the next decade toured and recorded with Doyle Bramhall, Cyndi Lauper, Charlie Musselwhite, the Mannish Boys, Kim Wilson’s Blues Revue, and the Fabulous Thunderbirds, with whom he played guitar for three years. (Fletcher can be heard going mano-a-mano with Nick Curran on the band’s 2005 album “Painted On.”)

In May his fifth and most recent album, 2018’s “Hold On,” was in contention for a Best Contemporary Blues Album award from the Blues Music Association — his fifth BMA nomination. (Shemekia Copeland’s “America’s Child” won.) Sleek and soulful, the album finds Fletcher digging into the roots where blues, country, gospel and rock knot and tangle, and indulges in some of the long, lyrical solos that are a signature of the burly guitarist’s live performances. A searing lead builds tension in opening blues-rocker “Two Steps Forward,” while the easy-grooving “You Need Me” and the title track reflect the influence of avowed songwriting inspiration Bobby Womack, and the sweet and funky “Dupree” pays loving tribute to another musical hero, legendary R&B/jazz guitarist Cornel Dupree.

Fletcher, who still visits LA regularly to see his family and friends, is a warm, good-natured presence onstage. He’s got a birthday just before Christmas so there’ll be more than one cause for celebration at Saturday’s show, which is highly recommended for local blues fans.

Pasadena Blues presents Kirk Fletcher at the Copper Still Grill, 610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28; tickets are $15-$50 and available at pasadenablues.com. Info: (626) 239-6482. kirkfletcherband.com, copperstillgrillmonrovia.com.