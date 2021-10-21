By Christopher Floch

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, society became accustomed to streaming services and third-party food deliveries.

Returning to pre-pandemic lifestyles has been awkward, but Pasadena’s Bill Pedrotti and his Concierge Connection is here to make it easier.

Founded in December 2020, Concierge Connection is a personal shopper service that brings groceries throughout the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles. Pedrotti charges $15 for orders under $100. Clients who spend more than that pay 15% of the total order.

During the pandemic, Pedrotti gained 30 to 35 new clients, some of whom used him multiple times per week.

“I started with grocery shopping but then my clients started to ask me to do other errands like stop at a Fed Ex store, pick up dry cleaning, go to the post office or deliver food from restaurants,” he said.

“I would get tested every week for COVID-19 and always wore masks, gloves and used hand sanitizer. I developed the ‘contactless delivery’ method for my business. If they’re not happy with what I buy for them, I reimburse them. I just do whatever I can to make them happy.”

Clients are seemingly happy with Pedrotti, who makes the deliveries himself. Clients are also given Pedrotti’s personal cellphone number so they can text orders to him.

“After learning about his business through satisfied customers on a Facebook group for our neighborhood, his service has been a huge timesaver for us,” said Aimee Stout of Altadena.

“We have been happy with his excellent customer service. His service has been a huge timesaver for us, and I would recommend Bill over larger businesses that provide similar service due to his attentiveness to his customers. He goes above and beyond.”

An Arcadia native, Pedrotti said he honed his customer service skills during his stint with the national department store chain Nordstrom.

“I was employed by Nordstrom for 15 years. I started as a seasonal stock person, and ‘grew up’ with the Nordstrom family and philosophy,” explained Pedrotti, who worked in several roles including department manager positions. He became a men’s sportswear buyer for the Los Angeles/Orange County region.

“I believe that ‘people shop with people,’” he said. “In my day-to-day life, I expect great service from higher-end retails, whether it is for clothing, groceries, car dealerships or restaurants/hotels because of my ‘upbringing’ with Nordstrom.”

Pedrotti added he was born with the ability and desire to help people.

“I really think God put me on this earth to help people,” he said. “I really enjoy making a difference in somebody’s life.”

Concierge Connection

Bill Pedrotti

626-674-7568, wllmpdrtt@yahoo.com