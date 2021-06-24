By Bev

LA-based canned wine brand Bev has become the official canned wine partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium and has started a three-year partnership with America’s Stadium.

Bev’s zero sugar canned wines will be served at all Rose Bowl Stadium events, including concerts, sporting events and the monthly Rose Bowl Flea Market, as well as the neighboring Brookside Golf Club. Rose Bowl Stadium visitors can find Bev at various kiosks throughout the stadium for these events.

“Bev was born right here in Southern California and it’s always been a dream to one day be a part of this historic landmark,” said Alix Peabody, founder and CEO of Bev.

“We’re so thrilled to partner with the Rose Bowl Stadium and join in on the incredible shows and events that delight so many from all over the country. With events starting to come back, people are really getting excited to attend concerts and games once again — and we plan to be right there with them.”

The wines are available in five varietals: rosé, sauv blanc, pinot gris, pinot noir and the sparkling wine, Glitz.

“We strive to offer our guests at America’s Stadium the finest beverage options in the market, which is why Bev is such a great fit becoming the official canned wine of the Rose Bowl Stadium,” said Jens Weiden, chief revenue officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company.

“It is such a natural fit, and we look forward to this new and exciting partnership as we look to welcome fans back to our venue soon.”

The partnership between the Rose Bowl Stadium and Bev has been successful. Bev sold out on its first day available for purchase during the monthly Rose Bowl Flea Market. The first sporting event featuring Bev at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be UCLA vs Hawaii Football on Saturday, Aug. 28.