By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Jonathan Hawes will begin serving as Bethany Christian School’s new head of school in July.

Currently, he is the vice principal for operations at the school and teaches sixth-grade science and history.

“I appreciate and am humbled by this call to action,” Hawes said.

“I look forward to leading the school in this next chapter. I pray that God will guide our steps and that we will follow those steps, glorifying Him and having an impact on His kingdom through our students.”

During his tenure at the school, he helped establish Bethany Christian School’s annual fund and supervised the implementation of health and safety requirements during the pandemic.

Hawes earned a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Long Beach and a master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University in education with an emphasis in digital teaching and learning.

He obtained a certificate in school leadership through Christian School Management.

He began teaching sixth grade at Bethany Christian School in 2016. A Pasadena native, he attended Bethany Church Sierra Madre, and is an alumnus of Bethany Christian School, having attended in grades two through eight. He lives in Sierra Madre with his wife and children.