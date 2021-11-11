Best Electronics/Cameras
Samy’s Camera
1759 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.samys.com
For more than 40 years, Samy’s Camera has been a leader in new and used photography equipment for camera enthusiasts. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional photographer, Samy’s Camera’s knowledgeable staff and wide selection of digital and film cameras, lenses, video cameras and other camera accessories satisfies everyone’s photography needs. Be sure to check out its website to stay up to date with in-store events and photography, video and tech courses.
Reader Recommended
Audio Elements, 117 Union Street
www.audio-element.com
JD Audio Visual, 77 N. Altadena Drive
www.jdav.com
Best Farmers Market
Pasadena Certified Farmers Market
Multiple locations
www.pasadenafarmersmarket.org
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Villa Parke and Saturdays at Victory Park, customers will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food. Food purveyors will thoroughly enjoy the fresh, delicious taste of locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products. The farmers market includes roughly 13 vendors on Tuesdays at Villa Parke Center and as many as 60 vendors at Victory Park on Saturdays.
Reader Recommended
South Pasadena, Meridian Avenue and El Centro Street
www.southpasadenafarmersmarket.org
Altadena Farmers Market, 587 W. Palm Street
www.altadenafarmersmarket.com
Best Flower Shop
Jacob Maarse Florists
655 E. Green Street
www.jacobmaarse.com
Flowers can liven up any environment, from hospitals, cemeteries and funeral homes to your personal apartment. Whether your significant other or a family member has a birthday coming up or you just want to show someone you love them, Jacob Maarse Florists has you covered. Going strong since 1966, this floral design and home décor company delivers to a variety of locations. Placing emphasis on innovation, craftsmanship and aesthetic refinement, according to its website, Jacob Maarse Florists is available in person and online.
Reader Recommended
Flowers by Sharen, 25 W. Naomi Avenue, Arcadia
www.flowersbysharen.com
Brad Larsen Florals, 597 E. Green Street
www.bradlarsenflorals.com
Best Furniture/Accessories Store
Fedde’s
Multiple locations
www.fedde.com
Serving Southern California since 1937, Fedde’s offers two 20,000-square-foot showrooms full of traditional, transitional and mission-style furniture and custom upholstery at exceptional values. With a low-price guarantee, a wide variety of quality home furnishings, complimentary interior design services and full-service delivery, Fedde’s strives to make it easy to find great home furnishings. Shop the best names in living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, entertainment centers, mattresses and children’s furniture.
Reader Recommended
Sofa U Love, 111 W. Green Street
www.sofaulove.com
Ethan Allen, 445 N. Rosemead Boulevard
www.ethanallen.com
Best Local Jewelry
Altadena Watch and Jewelry
1920 S. Lake Avenue, Altadena
The family that owns Altadena Watch and Jewelry has been selling jewelry for four generations. The key to its success is prioritizing customer service. The store sizes and custom designs its jewelry. In addition to jewelry sales, the store provides a repair service for all types of jewelry and watches.
Reader Recommended
Baldwin Jewelry, 15 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre
Estate Jewelers, 700 Fair Oaks Avenue
www.estate-jewelers.com
Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand
Vroman’s Bookstore
695 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.vromansbookstore.com
Opened in 1894, Vroman’s Bookstore is the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California. The store hosts over 400 free community events a year, including children’s storytimes, trivia nights, craft classes, bake-offs and special launch parties. Throughout the years the store has supported a variety of causes and institutions through food drives, holiday gift drives, free HIV testing and pet adoption days. To date, Vroman’s has donated over $783,517.06 on behalf of its customers.
Reader Recommended
Book Alley, 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.bookalley.com
Whitmore Rare Books, 121 Union Street
www.whitmorerarebooks.com
Best Local Men’s Clothing
Mark Piscitelli
589 E. Green Street
www.markpiscitellimensfashions.com
Pasadena readers suggest that men who want to look their best go shopping at Mark Piscitelli Mens Fashions. The fine men’s clothing boutique carries the latest trends with guaranteed durability. Whether dressing for work or a night on the town, the boutique can help each customer find just the right size, shade or style.
Reader Recommended
Banana Republic, 150 W. Colorado Boulevard
www.bananarepublic.gap.com
Men’s Wearhouse, 406 S. Lake Avenue
www.menswearhouse.com
Best Local Pet Store
My Pet Garden
2245 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.mypetgarden.com
From food, treats and supplies for dogs and cats to other services, such as training and grooming, My Pet Garden is a strong bet if you’re looking to shop local for your pet needs. Whether you have long work days and need to enroll your pet for day care or you need overnight boarding, My Pet Garden offers these services. Pet rescue and animal adoption are also a cornerstone.
Reader Recommended
Steve’s Pets, 2395 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena
www.stevespetstore.com
Pet Food Express, multiple locations
www.petfood.express
Best Local Shoe Store
Run With Us
235 N. Lake Avenue
www.clubrunwithus.com
The award-winning Run With Us was founded 21 years ago. The staff is knowledgeable and experienced in all sorts of shoes, as well as injuries and training, so customers know they’re in good hands. The shop offers shoes for a multitude of applications, from cross country and trail running to walking. Brands include well-known names such as Adidas, New Balance, Sketchers and more.
Reader Recommended
DSW, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.dsw.com
Lucha’s Comfort Footwear, 921 Fair Oaks Avenue
www.comfortfootwear.com
Best Local Sporting Goods
REI
214 N. Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia
www.rei.com
Before hitting the great outdoors, Pasadena readers stop by REI to grab whatever top-quality gear and apparel they might need. Founded in 1938, REI is a co-op that believes people find their best selves in nature. It not only sells new and used items but rents equipment as well. Customers stopping in to look for anything from bikes to tents to skis can participate in REI’s classes and events.
Reader Recommended
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3359 E. Foothill Boulevard
www.dickssportinggoods.com
Run With Us, 235 N. Lake Avenue
www.clubrunwithus.com
Best Local Women’s Clothing
Sidecca
1389 E. Washington Boulevard
sidecca.square.site
Mix together retro, cutesy, girly and glam, then pop them in the oven and you get a super cute store called Sidecca. Browsing its website, customers can see its popular array of beautiful clothing, accessories and, of course, masks. Its style helps round out the local shopping scene, giving Pasadena a unique flair with original designs.
Reader Recommended
April Blooms Boutique, 14 E. Bellevue Drive
www.aprilblooms.com
Elisa B, 16 E. Holly Street
www.elisab.com
Best Shopping Destination
Old Pasadena
1 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.oldpasadena.org
Nearly 150 years old, the courtyards and alleyways of Old Pasadena were once home to the city’s business district. Today, this cultural relic is now a bustling 22-block shopping, dining and entertainment center that attracts crowds of visitors to its popular storefronts and restaurants, such as Maestro, Café Santorini and Barney’s. With its rustic architecture and charming atmosphere, Old Pasadena is the perfect place for guests to peruse the eclectic array of shops while taking in the rich history of the city.
Reader Recommended
Westfield Santa Anita Mall, 400 S. Baldwin Avenue
www.westfield.com
South Lake Avenue, 345-455 S. Lake Avenue
www.southlakeavenue.org
Best Nursery
Lincoln Avenue Nursery
804 Lincoln Avenue
www.lincolnavenuenursery.com
Since 1903, Lincoln Avenue Nursery has been helping Pasadenans discover their inner green thumb. The best-quality specimens, competitive prices and friendly staff make it the top-rated nursery among our readers. Its wide selection includes unusual plants that customers cannot ordinarily find at other nurseries. The nursery also sells pottery, soils, fertilizers and garden décor.
Reader Recommended
Armstrong Garden Centers, 352 E. Glenarm Street
www.armstronggarden.com
Bellefontaine Nursery, 838 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
www.bellefontainenursery.com
Best Local Toy Store
Dinosaur Farm
1510 Mission Street
www.dinosaurfarm.com
Dinosaur Farm takes pride in the fact that it is “not your ordinary toy store.” As its name might imply, the specialty store sells books, figures, games, clothing, room décor and many other items with a heavy emphasis on dinosaurs. The products and design of the store’s interior make it a must-visit for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages. Dinosaur Farm backs up its commitment to customer satisfaction with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all items.
Reader Recommended
Vroman’s Bookstore, multiple locations
www.vromansbookstore.com
San Marino Toy and Book Shoppe,
2476 Huntington Drive, San Marino
www.san-marino-toys.shoplightspeed.com
Best Antique
Pasadena Antique Mall
300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.thepasadenaantiquemall.com
Pasadena Antique Mall is our readers’ favorite antique shop because of its low-priced, eclectic inventory of merchandise. For more than 30 years, the family-owned business has helped nostalgic customers discover hard-to-find treasures at bargain prices. Customers who cannot locate an item they seek can sign a wish list, which is shared with dealers who can then search for it among their inventory not on display in the shop.
Reader Recommended
Huntington Collection, 766 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
www.huntingtonhospital.org/community/
huntington-collection
Pasadena Antique Center, 480 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
www.pasadenaantiquecenter.com
Best Resale/Vintage
Full Circle Thrift
2245 Lake Avenue, Altadena
Started in 2016 by the Pacific Southwest Mennonite Conference, this nonprofit community thrift store believes in sustainable shopping while providing great thrift finds to the community — all at an affordable price. Look through its extensive thrift store to find potential treasures or sought-after second-hand home décor, clothing, shoes, glassware/kitchenware, toys, etc. Full Circle Thrift carries a unique variety of options that customers are unlikely to find at traditional retail stores, while also raising money for peace and justice work locally and globally.
Reader Recommended
Huntington Collection, 766 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
www.huntingtonhospital.org
Meowmeowz, 2423 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.meowmeowz.bigcartel.com
Best Appliances
Snyder Diamond
432 S. Arroyo Parkway
www.snyderdiamond.com
Snyder Diamond is an independent family-owned and operated retailer that sells hundreds of brands of appliances, hardware and products for the kitchen, bath and outdoors. Since 1949, it has committed itself to serving the needs of its customers, who include architects, interior designers, builders, contractors, plumbers and homeowners. It features the largest selection of kitchen and bath products in Southern California, including hard-to-find brands.
Reader Recommended
George’s Kitchen and Bath, 99 Palmetto Drive
www.georgesshowroom.com
Ultra Bathroom and Kitchen/Friedman’s Home Experience, 318 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
www.friedmanshomeexperience.com
Best Outdoor/Patio Furniture Retailer
Fishbeck’s Patio Center
150 S. Raymond Avenue
www.fishbecks.com
With free local delivery and setup, family-owned Fishbeck’s Patio Center rates as our readers’ top pick for furnishing their yards and patios. Serving Pasadena since 1899, it offers a wide selection of quality outdoor and casual furniture, fire pits, barbecues and other accessories. Choosing from among brands such as Big Green Egg, Brown Jordan and Fishbeck’s signature collection, customers can peruse the showroom to pick up the products that best match their needs.
Reader Recommended
Patio World, 520 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.patioworld.net/pasadena
Terra Outdoor Living, 422 S. Lake Avenue
www.terraoutdoor.com
Best Flea Market
Rose Bowl Flea Market
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
www.rgcshows.com
The granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is considered an outdoor mega event held the second Sunday of each month. For over 50 years the market has been known all over the world for its uniqueness, quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.
Reader Recommended
PCC Flea Market, postponed until further notice
www.pasadena.edu/community/flea-market
Best Dispensary/CBD Store
Essence Dispensary
908 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.essencedispensary.com
The goal of Essence Dispensary is to guide patients toward a complete understanding of the benefits of medical marijuana in healing chronic and debilitating conditions. The professional and knowledgeable staff provides individualized service and product to fit each client’s needs to encourage the healing of mind, body and soul. Find the purest and widest selection of quality cannabis products as nature’s ultimate healing elixir.
Reader Recommended
Varda, 3342 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.vardadispensary.com
Naia CBD Boutique, 128 S. Rosemead Boulevard
www.naiacbd.com