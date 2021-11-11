Best Electronics/Cameras

Samy’s Camera

1759 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.samys.com

For more than 40 years, Samy’s Camera has been a leader in new and used photography equipment for camera enthusiasts. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional photographer, Samy’s Camera’s knowledgeable staff and wide selection of digital and film cameras, lenses, video cameras and other camera accessories satisfies everyone’s photography needs. Be sure to check out its website to stay up to date with in-store events and photography, video and tech courses.

Reader Recommended

Audio Elements, 117 Union Street

www.audio-element.com

JD Audio Visual, 77 N. Altadena Drive

www.jdav.com

Best Farmers Market

Pasadena Certified Farmers Market

Multiple locations

www.pasadenafarmersmarket.org

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Villa Parke and Saturdays at Victory Park, customers will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food. Food purveyors will thoroughly enjoy the fresh, delicious taste of locally grown, nutritious fruits, vegetables and farm products. The farmers market includes roughly 13 vendors on Tuesdays at Villa Parke Center and as many as 60 vendors at Victory Park on Saturdays.

Reader Recommended

South Pasadena, Meridian Avenue and El Centro Street

www.southpasadenafarmersmarket.org

Altadena Farmers Market, 587 W. Palm Street

www.altadenafarmersmarket.com

Best Flower Shop

Jacob Maarse Florists

655 E. Green Street

www.jacobmaarse.com

Flowers can liven up any environment, from hospitals, cemeteries and funeral homes to your personal apartment. Whether your significant other or a family member has a birthday coming up or you just want to show someone you love them, Jacob Maarse Florists has you covered. Going strong since 1966, this floral design and home décor company delivers to a variety of locations. Placing emphasis on innovation, craftsmanship and aesthetic refinement, according to its website, Jacob Maarse Florists is available in person and online.

Reader Recommended

Flowers by Sharen, 25 W. Naomi Avenue, Arcadia

www.flowersbysharen.com

Brad Larsen Florals, 597 E. Green Street

www.bradlarsenflorals.com

Best Furniture/Accessories Store

Fedde’s

Multiple locations

www.fedde.com

Serving Southern California since 1937, Fedde’s offers two 20,000-square-foot showrooms full of traditional, transitional and mission-style furniture and custom upholstery at exceptional values. With a low-price guarantee, a wide variety of quality home furnishings, complimentary interior design services and full-service delivery, Fedde’s strives to make it easy to find great home furnishings. Shop the best names in living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, entertainment centers, mattresses and children’s furniture.

Reader Recommended

Sofa U Love, 111 W. Green Street

www.sofaulove.com

Ethan Allen, 445 N. Rosemead Boulevard

www.ethanallen.com

Best Local Jewelry

Altadena Watch and Jewelry

1920 S. Lake Avenue, Altadena

The family that owns Altadena Watch and Jewelry has been selling jewelry for four generations. The key to its success is prioritizing customer service. The store sizes and custom designs its jewelry. In addition to jewelry sales, the store provides a repair service for all types of jewelry and watches.

Reader Recommended

Baldwin Jewelry, 15 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre

Estate Jewelers, 700 Fair Oaks Avenue

www.estate-jewelers.com

Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.vromansbookstore.com

Opened in 1894, Vroman’s Bookstore is the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California. The store hosts over 400 free community events a year, including children’s storytimes, trivia nights, craft classes, bake-offs and special launch parties. Throughout the years the store has supported a variety of causes and institutions through food drives, holiday gift drives, free HIV testing and pet adoption days. To date, Vroman’s has donated over $783,517.06 on behalf of its customers.

Reader Recommended

Book Alley, 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.bookalley.com

Whitmore Rare Books, 121 Union Street

www.whitmorerarebooks.com

Best Local Men’s Clothing

Mark Piscitelli

589 E. Green Street

www.markpiscitellimensfashions.com

Pasadena readers suggest that men who want to look their best go shopping at Mark Piscitelli Mens Fashions. The fine men’s clothing boutique carries the latest trends with guaranteed durability. Whether dressing for work or a night on the town, the boutique can help each customer find just the right size, shade or style.

Reader Recommended

Banana Republic, 150 W. Colorado Boulevard

www.bananarepublic.gap.com

Men’s Wearhouse, 406 S. Lake Avenue

www.menswearhouse.com

Best Local Pet Store

My Pet Garden

2245 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.mypetgarden.com

From food, treats and supplies for dogs and cats to other services, such as training and grooming, My Pet Garden is a strong bet if you’re looking to shop local for your pet needs. Whether you have long work days and need to enroll your pet for day care or you need overnight boarding, My Pet Garden offers these services. Pet rescue and animal adoption are also a cornerstone.

Reader Recommended

Steve’s Pets, 2395 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena

www.stevespetstore.com

Pet Food Express, multiple locations

www.petfood.express

Best Local Shoe Store

Run With Us

235 N. Lake Avenue

www.clubrunwithus.com

The award-winning Run With Us was founded 21 years ago. The staff is knowledgeable and experienced in all sorts of shoes, as well as injuries and training, so customers know they’re in good hands. The shop offers shoes for a multitude of applications, from cross country and trail running to walking. Brands include well-known names such as Adidas, New Balance, Sketchers and more.

Reader Recommended

DSW, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.dsw.com

Lucha’s Comfort Footwear, 921 Fair Oaks Avenue

www.comfortfootwear.com

Best Local Sporting Goods

REI

214 N. Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia

www.rei.com

Before hitting the great outdoors, Pasadena readers stop by REI to grab whatever top-quality gear and apparel they might need. Founded in 1938, REI is a co-op that believes people find their best selves in nature. It not only sells new and used items but rents equipment as well. Customers stopping in to look for anything from bikes to tents to skis can participate in REI’s classes and events.

Reader Recommended

Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3359 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.dickssportinggoods.com

Run With Us, 235 N. Lake Avenue

www.clubrunwithus.com

Best Local Women’s Clothing

Sidecca

1389 E. Washington Boulevard

sidecca.square.site

Mix together retro, cutesy, girly and glam, then pop them in the oven and you get a super cute store called Sidecca. Browsing its website, customers can see its popular array of beautiful clothing, accessories and, of course, masks. Its style helps round out the local shopping scene, giving Pasadena a unique flair with original designs.

Reader Recommended

April Blooms Boutique, 14 E. Bellevue Drive

www.aprilblooms.com

Elisa B, 16 E. Holly Street

www.elisab.com

Best Shopping Destination

Old Pasadena

1 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.oldpasadena.org

Nearly 150 years old, the courtyards and alleyways of Old Pasadena were once home to the city’s business district. Today, this cultural relic is now a bustling 22-block shopping, dining and entertainment center that attracts crowds of visitors to its popular storefronts and restaurants, such as Maestro, Café Santorini and Barney’s. With its rustic architecture and charming atmosphere, Old Pasadena is the perfect place for guests to peruse the eclectic array of shops while taking in the rich history of the city.

Reader Recommended

Westfield Santa Anita Mall, 400 S. Baldwin Avenue

www.westfield.com

South Lake Avenue, 345-455 S. Lake Avenue

www.southlakeavenue.org

Best Nursery

Lincoln Avenue Nursery

804 Lincoln Avenue

www.lincolnavenuenursery.com

Since 1903, Lincoln Avenue Nursery has been helping Pasadenans discover their inner green thumb. The best-quality specimens, competitive prices and friendly staff make it the top-rated nursery among our readers. Its wide selection includes unusual plants that customers cannot ordinarily find at other nurseries. The nursery also sells pottery, soils, fertilizers and garden décor.

Reader Recommended

Armstrong Garden Centers, 352 E. Glenarm Street

www.armstronggarden.com

Bellefontaine Nursery, 838 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.bellefontainenursery.com

Best Local Toy Store

Dinosaur Farm

1510 Mission Street

www.dinosaurfarm.com

Dinosaur Farm takes pride in the fact that it is “not your ordinary toy store.” As its name might imply, the specialty store sells books, figures, games, clothing, room décor and many other items with a heavy emphasis on dinosaurs. The products and design of the store’s interior make it a must-visit for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages. Dinosaur Farm backs up its commitment to customer satisfaction with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all items.

Reader Recommended

Vroman’s Bookstore, multiple locations

www.vromansbookstore.com

San Marino Toy and Book Shoppe,

2476 Huntington Drive, San Marino

www.san-marino-toys.shoplightspeed.com

Best Antique

Pasadena Antique Mall

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.thepasadenaantiquemall.com

Pasadena Antique Mall is our readers’ favorite antique shop because of its low-priced, eclectic inventory of merchandise. For more than 30 years, the family-owned business has helped nostalgic customers discover hard-to-find treasures at bargain prices. Customers who cannot locate an item they seek can sign a wish list, which is shared with dealers who can then search for it among their inventory not on display in the shop.

Reader Recommended

Huntington Collection, 766 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.huntingtonhospital.org/community/

huntington-collection

Pasadena Antique Center, 480 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.pasadenaantiquecenter.com

Best Resale/Vintage

Full Circle Thrift

2245 Lake Avenue, Altadena

Started in 2016 by the Pacific Southwest Mennonite Conference, this nonprofit community thrift store believes in sustainable shopping while providing great thrift finds to the community — all at an affordable price. Look through its extensive thrift store to find potential treasures or sought-after second-hand home décor, clothing, shoes, glassware/kitchenware, toys, etc. Full Circle Thrift carries a unique variety of options that customers are unlikely to find at traditional retail stores, while also raising money for peace and justice work locally and globally.

Reader Recommended

Huntington Collection, 766 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.huntingtonhospital.org

Meowmeowz, 2423 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.meowmeowz.bigcartel.com

Best Appliances

Snyder Diamond

432 S. Arroyo Parkway

www.snyderdiamond.com

Snyder Diamond is an independent family-owned and operated retailer that sells hundreds of brands of appliances, hardware and products for the kitchen, bath and outdoors. Since 1949, it has committed itself to serving the needs of its customers, who include architects, interior designers, builders, contractors, plumbers and homeowners. It features the largest selection of kitchen and bath products in Southern California, including hard-to-find brands.

Reader Recommended

George’s Kitchen and Bath, 99 Palmetto Drive

www.georgesshowroom.com

Ultra Bathroom and Kitchen/Friedman’s Home Experience, 318 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

www.friedmanshomeexperience.com

Best Outdoor/Patio Furniture Retailer

Fishbeck’s Patio Center

150 S. Raymond Avenue

www.fishbecks.com

With free local delivery and setup, family-owned Fishbeck’s Patio Center rates as our readers’ top pick for furnishing their yards and patios. Serving Pasadena since 1899, it offers a wide selection of quality outdoor and casual furniture, fire pits, barbecues and other accessories. Choosing from among brands such as Big Green Egg, Brown Jordan and Fishbeck’s signature collection, customers can peruse the showroom to pick up the products that best match their needs.

Reader Recommended

Patio World, 520 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.patioworld.net/pasadena

Terra Outdoor Living, 422 S. Lake Avenue

www.terraoutdoor.com

Best Flea Market

Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

www.rgcshows.com

The granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is considered an outdoor mega event held the second Sunday of each month. For over 50 years the market has been known all over the world for its uniqueness, quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

Reader Recommended

PCC Flea Market, postponed until further notice

www.pasadena.edu/community/flea-market

Best Dispensary/CBD Store

Essence Dispensary

908 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.essencedispensary.com

The goal of Essence Dispensary is to guide patients toward a complete understanding of the benefits of medical marijuana in healing chronic and debilitating conditions. The professional and knowledgeable staff provides individualized service and product to fit each client’s needs to encourage the healing of mind, body and soul. Find the purest and widest selection of quality cannabis products as nature’s ultimate healing elixir.

Reader Recommended

Varda, 3342 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.vardadispensary.com

Naia CBD Boutique, 128 S. Rosemead Boulevard

www.naiacbd.com