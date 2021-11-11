After nearly two long years of living in a global pandemic, there is finally a glimmer of hope in the darkness, a light at the end of the tunnel illuminated by those who have worked so hard to accelerate the return to normalcy as restaurants reopen their doors and schools welcome back their students.

During what has been one of the hardest years for so many residents and businesses mentally, emotionally and financially, who have we turned to and found strength in amidst the turbulence and fear? We’ve turned to each other. We’ve found warmth and joy in our friends and family, even if the conversations may have taken place through a screen. We’ve found peace and momentary relaxation in our public spaces, even if it was only during a short walk in the park. In times of immense hardship, we stay afloat from the love we give and receive from each other, from our community.

At a crucial moment when businesses have finally begun to reopen as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we couldn’t think of a better time than now to pay tribute to the rich history, diversity and strength of Pasadena. The Best of Pasadena is not only about highlighting businesses but also about celebrating the hardworking and talented people who have come together to make Pasadena a beautiful and welcoming place to live.

From public officials and schools to the best burrito in LA County, and dare I say the entire world, this week’s issue serves as a reminder of the extraordinary opportunities and experiences that this community has to offer and that wherever life’s journey may take you, there will always be a home for you in Pasadena.

